Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) securities between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were misleading.

If you purchased Stamps.com securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Stamps.com lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/stmp/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

