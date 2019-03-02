02/03/2019 00:36:21

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) and Encourages SYNH Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Syneos securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Syneos lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/synh/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
36
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
2
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
5
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $70,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)
00:57
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call
00:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) and Encourages SYNH Investors to Contact the Firm
00:31
Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season (Revised)
00:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Mar
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Establishes ATM Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 01:46:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-02 02:46:28 - 2019-03-02 01:46:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY