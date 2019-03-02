02/03/2019 18:29:23

DANSKE EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Danske Bank A/S Investors of Important March 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – DNKEY

NEW YORK, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Danske Bank A/S from January 9, 2014 through October 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 11, 2019 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Danske investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Danske class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1377.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danske’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (2) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to Danske in 2013; (3) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (4) Danske had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing Danske to regulatory action and fines; (5) Danske had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; (6) Danske lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1377.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

