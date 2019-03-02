02/03/2019 21:44:36

FSIS Recall Release 024-2019 - Foreign Materials

Washington, DC, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

FSIS-RC-024-2019

 

WASHINGTON BEEF, LLC RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2019 – Washington Beef, LLC, a Toppenish, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • See attached spreadsheet here.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on February 28, 2019.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455.  Media with questions about the recall can contact, Jayne Davis, Director of Corporate and Media Affairs at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

