02/03/2019 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (“ConAgra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of ConAgra between June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or traceable to Conagra’s secondary public offering commenced on or about October 9, 2018 (“SPO”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges ConAgra announced the acquisition of Pinnacle in June 2018. At the time of the transaction, ConAgra represented the merger as a synergetic combination that would enhance its multi-year transformation plan and expand its presence and capabilities in its most strategic categories.  In order to finance the pending acquisition, ConAgra effectuated a secondary public offering priced at $35.25 per share and received approximately $612 million in net proceeds. Less than two months later, ConAgra disclosed Pinnacle's subpar performance, and revealed that Pinnacle’s three leading brands were facing challenges due to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps. As a result of the disclosure, Conagra’s stock price fell $4.81 per share to $24.28.  On the next trading day, Conagra’s stock declined an additional $2.13 per share. In just three trading sessions, Conagra stock declined $8.13 or 30%, to close at $20.96 on December 24, 2018.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 23, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Related content
01 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
01 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
01 Mar - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conagra Brands, Camd..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:00 CAG
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01 Mar CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
01 Mar KHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, KHC, CAG and AMRN
01 Mar CAG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conagra Brands, Camden Property Trust, AxoGen, Tupperware Brands, Preferred Apartment Communities, and Dorman Products — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
28 Feb CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO ATVI CAG AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb CAG
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, AVP, CAG and VNDA
27 Feb CAG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and Encourages CAG Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, MAXR, TYME and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb CVS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
2
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
5
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $70,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

Related stock quotes

ConAgra Brands Inc 23.26 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)
00:57
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call
00:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) and Encourages SYNH Investors to Contact the Firm
00:31
Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season (Revised)
00:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Mar
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Establishes ATM Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 01:46:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-02 02:46:24 - 2019-03-02 01:46:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY