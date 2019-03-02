02/03/2019 04:55:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it filed a class action lawsuit against SI Financial Group, Inc. (“SIFI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SIFI) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a proposed class consisting of all public stockholders of Celgene in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that on December 11, 2018, SIFI and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“BHBI” or “Purchaser”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement: (i) SIFI will merge with and into BHBI, with BHBI surviving the merger (the “BHBI Merger”), and (ii) the separate corporate existence of SIFI shall cease (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint also alleges on January 4, 2019, in order to convince SIFI’s public common stockholders to vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, BHBI filed a materially incomplete and misleading Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Proxy”) with the SEC, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

The Complaint also alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the valuation analyses prepared by the Company’s financial advisor, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (“KBW”), in support of their fairness opinion.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 30, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
36
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
17
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
2
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
3
Yield Growth’s Urban Juve Takes a Fresh Approach to Skincare-- CFN Media
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)
5
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

Latest news

04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
03:50
AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
03:08
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Statements
02:00
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)
00:58
Luxshare-ICT and Innovium Announce Interoperability of DAC, Active Copper Cable and Active Optical Cable with TERALYNX(TM) Switch
00:57
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 06:20:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-02 07:20:50 - 2019-03-02 06:20:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY