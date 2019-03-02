02/03/2019 00:58:11

Luxshare-ICT and Innovium Announce Interoperability of DAC, Active Copper Cable and Active Optical Cable with TERALYNX(TM) Switch

MILPITAS, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, and 400G port enabled networks and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, today announced the successful interoperability of Direct Attached Cables (DAC), Active Copper Cables (ACC), and Active Optic Cables (AOC) connectivity solution with Innovium’s industry-leading 12.8Tbps TERALYNX™ switch silicon. The companies will demonstrate their products live at Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC), to be held March 5-7, 2019 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center.

“As customers migrate from today’s installed base of 3.2T switches to Innovium’s 12.8T switches with industry’s highest radix and performance, customers are looking for cost-effective connectivity across 3-5 adjacent racks. Direct attach cables (DAC), Active copper cables (ACC) and Active optical cables (AOC) enable data center customers to deploy these switches for maximum flexibility and bandwidth, while controlling connectivity cost ”, said Amit Sanyal, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Innovium. “Innovium, the only provider of a low-latency, programmable 12.8Tbps switch silicon in the market, is excited to partner with Luxshare-ICT to announce the successful 100-400GbE interoperability with Luxshare's portfolio of DAC, ACC and AOCs.”

“We are excited to partner with Innovium to demonstrate the performance of our unique interconnect technologies designed with advanced features to achieve the speed, signal integrity, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies needed to ramp up to next-generation equipment and networking platforms, This collaboration highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers and partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges,” said Henning Hansen, Luxshare-ICT, VP Global sales & advanced technologies.

“Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed Active Copper Cable solutions,” said Jinhua Chen, Data Center GM at Luxshare-ICT.

TERALYNX offers the world’s fastest 12.8 Terabits/sec throughput while delivering line-rate programmability, large on-chip buffers, breakthrough telemetry, and low-latency. TERALYNX supports 10GbE to 400GbE Ethernet and delivers 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE in a single device.  Innovium’s patented ground-up design in TERALYNX provides customers clear advantages in programmability, robust tunneling, low latency, power efficiency, and advanced analytics/telemetry that are essential for scale data-centers.

About Luxshare-ICT

With a global manufacturing foot print and R&D offices in California, Taiwan, and Qingxi, Dongguan, Luxshare-ICT delivers breakthrough interconnect solutions that scale bandwidth and deliver end-to-end signal integrity in next-generation platforms requiring single-lane rate 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. Since its inception, Luxshare has consistently delivered breakthroughs in interconnect technology including the delivery of the industry’s first 3 meter passive QSFP-DD 400G, as well as the delivery of the industry’s first 400G PAM4 AOC. Luxshare's unique, patented Optamax twinax cables as well as highly automated manufacturing process is the foundation for its high performance and low power at these accelerated bandwidth rates.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers software compatible products ranging from 3.2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com.

Media Contact: Mike Kao, mike.gao@luxshare-ict.com

Logo_Luxshare-ICT_Color_OL.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
36
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
17
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
2
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
3
OISTE.ORG to address the 40th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
4
Yield Growth’s Urban Juve Takes a Fresh Approach to Skincare-- CFN Media
5
Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Lonza Water Care Business

Latest news

04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
03:50
AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
03:08
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Statements
02:00
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)
00:58
Luxshare-ICT and Innovium Announce Interoperability of DAC, Active Copper Cable and Active Optical Cable with TERALYNX(TM) Switch
00:57
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 05:17:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-02 06:17:48 - 2019-03-02 05:17:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY