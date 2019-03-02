New Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Opens its Doors in the Heart of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco residents now have a modern new hospital at their doorstep as Sutter opens the doors to its new California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Van Ness Campus hospital today. The facility represents a milestone community investment in the health of San Francisco. The state-of-the-art facility, featuring 11 floors and 274 acute-care beds, houses inpatient services with an emphasis on maternity care, pediatrics, transplant, emergency and cardiac care, among other primary care services. Every detail of the new hospital is geared toward creating an inclusive, healing environment, where high quality, technology, safety, efficiency and personal touches continue to be the norm.

“For more than 150 years, it has been our privilege to serve every person who calls San Francisco home,” said Warren Browner, M.D., CEO of CPMC. “The opening of Sutter’s CPMC Van Ness Campus provides a new and conveniently located hospital for people living throughout the city and beyond.”

Centrally located along a major arterial thoroughfare

Formerly the site of the Cathedral Hill Hotel, CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital occupies an entire city block between Geary and Post streets along San Francisco’s bustling Van Ness corridor. Across the street from the hospital, a 9-story, 476,000 square-foot medical office building will provide outpatient services, emphasizing the benefit of Sutter Health’s integrated network and its dedication to easily accessible care. The two buildings are connected via an underground tunnel. The medical office building is slated to open in spring 2019.

By the numbers

The 274-bed Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital consists of close to one million square feet of acute care, diagnostic, clinical treatment and administrative space, which includes:

60 medical/surgical beds

36 intensive care unit beds

64 labor/delivery and postpartum beds

35 neonatal intensive care unit beds

6 antepartum beds

25 pediatric beds

8 pediatric intensive care unit beds

16 operating rooms, including three dedicated to obstetrics

30 post-anesthesia care unit beds

38 exam/treatment rooms in the 24-hour emergency department, which consists of: 31 adult treatment bays and 7 exam/treatment rooms that are dedicated to pediatrics

All 274 patient rooms are private and feature exterior city or garden views, with an abundance of natural light

5 living roof gardens, including a public outdoor terrace

The hospital design incorporates a theme of natural materials and touchable artwork, and is focused on the well-being of patients, families and the surrounding community. Public spaces, including the main lobby and the Chuck Williams Café, are accessible via the main entrance on Van Ness Ave. The ambulance/patient drop-off area is located off-street under a covered alcove to minimize the impact to traffic. Parking for 435 vehicles is available beneath the building.

“Our new Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital will continue to deliver the kind of coordinated, patient-centered quality care that San Francisco expects and deserves from a Sutter facility – with safety, security and inclusive care being paramount with each visit,” said Vernon Giang, M.D., chief medical executive at CPMC.

Shaking things up: CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital makes history with advanced seismic technology

Not only is CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital built to meet or exceed California’s stringent seismic laws, but the structure is the first in North America to incorporate innovative viscous wall dampers. Already used extensively in Japan, viscous wall dampers are designed to absorb strong movement during an earthquake, which helps to reduce overall stress on the building itself. This will help the hospital to remain fully operational, with patient care being relatively uninterrupted even after a strong seismic event. The Van Ness Campus hospital incorporates 119 viscous wall dampers.

“In the event of a major disaster, CPMC Van Ness Campus is built to be self-sustaining for at least four days,” said Jim Benney, R.N., senior project manager for the hospital. “We’re prepared to continue regular operations with the support of three emergency generators, food and water.”

Healthy environments foster healthy people

Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, the hospital was constructed and operates in an environmentally conscious way. Water-saving features include using captured rainwater for the hospital’s five rooftop gardens and high-efficiency, low-flow plumbing fixtures, which will save more than 3 million gallons of water per year.

CPMC Van Ness Campus uses 14 percent less power than the average U.S. hospital in part because 80 percent of patient rooms receive direct natural sunlight. LED bulbs generate more light at lower temperatures, creating less heat in areas like procedural and operating rooms. Additionally, our sophisticated filtration system allows the hospital to deliver 100 percent clean and fresh air.

A truly integrated healthcare network

The hospital serves as the hub for all consolidated inpatient facilities and outpatient services. When fully complete, the campus will knit together hospital and emergency services, affiliated medical offices and specialty outpatient services.

“Thanks to being part of the Sutter Health integrated network, this new Van Ness Campus hospital was built with the most technologically advanced, patient-focused design details in mind,” said Dr. Browner. “Once open, it will serve as the jewel of the CPMC system.”

Bells and whistles that help accelerate care

CPMC Van Ness Campus uses the latest innovative technologies designed to reduce infection and increase efficiency. For instance:

AeroScout Hand Hygiene Monitoring technology leverages the hospital’s Wi-Fi infrastructure to automatically identify (via badges) when caregivers sanitize their hands.

The smart pneumatic tube system works like an underground freeway interchange to deliver medications, samples and supplies throughout the hospital swiftly, safely and securely. Badge-enabled containers keep contents secure, track information and reduce staff time spent transporting samples, supplies and medications between the laboratory, blood bank and pharmacy.

Building a modern hospital beckons a bold design vision and collaborative execution

Imagined as the urban hospital of the future by SmithGroupJJR, the final $2.1 billion project achieves economic, environmental and social sustainability. The building exemplifies Sutter’s goal of connecting health and the community. Led by general contractor HerreroBOLDT, the Van Ness Campus broke ground in 2013 and opened earlier than similar hospital construction projects. This fast-tracked delivery was attributed to the team’s implementation of the Integrated Project Delivery process, which utilizes a cohesive design and construction approach that keeps costs down and predicts construction challenges ahead of time.

Connecting Health to Patients and the Community

Sutter’s CPMC campuses support more than 80 non-profit organizations whose work is deeply rooted in the community. The team collaborated with CityBuild Academy, Mission Hiring Hall, City College of San Francisco, San Francisco State University and numerous other community-based hiring partners to optimize the construction process. Since 2013, the project injected 1,500 new construction jobs and more than $70 million in wages into San Francisco’s economy.

Nurturing patients extends beyond physical care. Patients of the new hospital can enjoy 755 unique and carefully chosen art pieces in a variety of different styles and mediums. Beautiful original paintings, vibrant photographs, art works created of wood, clay and metal bring color and beauty to the hospital’s walls and create a warm, inviting environment.

The new, 1 million square-foot California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Van Ness Campus hospital, located at 1101 Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Geary Blvd. in San Francisco.