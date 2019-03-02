02/03/2019 03:50:00

WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

NEW ORLEANS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), if they purchased the Company’s Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Get Help

Wayfair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wayfair-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.

On this news, the price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Related content
01 Mar - 
Pawar Law Group Reminds of March 11 Deadline in Securit..
01 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
01 Mar - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within LPL Fina..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 W
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W
01 Mar W
Pawar Law Group Reminds of March 11 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. – W
01 Mar ATVI
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, YRIV, W and ATVI
01 Mar CMCSA
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within LPL Financial, Comcast, MacroGenics, Wayfair, Masimo, and Big Lots — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
01 Mar W
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
28 Feb AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO AXGN W DPLO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Feb MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRIV, W, MU and ASTE
27 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb SLCA
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Wayfair, Valero Energy, Barrick Gold, U.S. Silica, NanoString Technologies, and Pzena Investment Management — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
26 Feb AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, W, AMRN and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
2
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
3
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
5
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

Related stock quotes

Wayfair Inc Class A 169.83 2.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
03:50
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W
03:50
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
03:50
DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
03:50
SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
03:50
STAMPS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. - STMP
03:50
AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
03:08
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Statements
02:00
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 07:55:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-02 08:55:28 - 2019-03-02 07:55:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY