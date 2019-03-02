02/03/2019 18:57:16

YRCW MARCH 4th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW

NEW YORK, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) from March 10, 2014 through December 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YRC Worldwide investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the YRC Worldwide class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC Worldwide’s units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC Worldwide to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC Worldwide’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

Related content
01 Mar - 
YRCW DEADLINE: YRC Worldwide Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law R..
01 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY YRCW SOGO PRGO: The Law Office..
28 Feb - 
Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against YRC Worl..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:57 YRCW
YRCW MARCH 4th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
01 Mar YRCW
YRCW DEADLINE: YRC Worldwide Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important March 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YRCW
01 Mar YRCW
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY YRCW SOGO PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Feb YRCW
Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
28 Feb CVS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, PRGO, AVEO and CVS
28 Feb YRCW
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRC)
27 Feb AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YRCW, TAP and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb YRCW
YRCW REMINDER: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of March 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc.– YRCW
26 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, PRGO, VALE and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
2
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
3
DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
4
SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)

Related stock quotes

YRC Worldwide Inc 7.720 0.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

22:10
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Results from Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials of VP-102 in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting
21:44
FSIS Recall Release 024-2019 - Foreign Materials
19:20
Principia Biopharma Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 Pemphigus Vulgaris Trial at 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Late-Breaking Presentation
18:57
YRCW MARCH 4th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
18:49
YRIV MARCH 4th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – YRIV
18:41
SOGO EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking Investor Losses – SOGO
18:29
DANSKE EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Danske Bank A/S Investors of Important March 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – DNKEY
14:00
New Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Opens its Doors in the Heart of San Francisco
04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 March 2019 22:37:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-02 23:37:30 - 2019-03-02 22:37:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY