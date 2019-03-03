03/03/2019 14:36:00

RVLT INVESTOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT

NEW YORK, March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) from March 14, 2014 through November 14, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Revolution Lighting investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Revolution Lighting class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1512.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were therefore misstated; (3) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Revolution Lighting would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Revolution Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1512.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

