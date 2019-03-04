AFI FEST 2019 PRESENTED BY AUDI ANNOUNCES FESTIVAL DATES AND CALL FOR ENTRIES

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi has officially announced its dates and call for entries. The 33rd edition of AFI FEST will take place in Hollywood, CA, from November 14–21, 2019. Entries are now being accepted and filmmakers are invited to submit feature, documentary, experimental, animated and short films at AFI.com/AFIFEST or through FilmFreeway. AFI FEST will have submission deadlines — early, official and final — for fiction shorts (under 30 minutes), nonfiction shorts (under 40 minutes) and feature films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI FEST as a qualifying festival for the Live Action and Animated Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards®. FEATURES AND SHORTS Early Deadline – March 29

Official Deadline – May 3

Final Deadline – July 12

Audi will return as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST, enabling the festival to host the very best of world cinema in Hollywood. Audi and their visionary support reflect a continuing commitment to create opportunities for equality in film and television. At AFI FEST 2018, Audi showcased a custom installation spotlighting women filmmakers on the facade of The Hollywood Roosevelt. In 2017, Audi created the Audi Fellowship for Women to support one female director and her entire two-year AFI Conservatory enrollment.

Filmmakers can email programming@AFI.com or call 866.AFI.FEST for more information about the submissions process.

About the American Film Institute

The American Film Institute was established by presidential proclamation in the White House Rose Garden, and launched its national mandate on June 5, 1967 — to preserve the heritage of the motion picture, to honor the artists and their work and to educate the next generation of storytellers. AFI's founding Trustees included Chairman Gregory Peck, Vice Chairman Sidney Poitier, Francis Ford Coppola, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Jack Valenti and George Stevens, Jr., as Director. For more information about AFI, visit AFI.com or connect with AFI at twitter.com/AmericanFilm, facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute and youtube.com/AFI.

About AFI FEST presented by Audi

A program of the American Film Institute, AFI FEST presented by Audi is a celebration of global cinema and today's Hollywood — a showcase for the best festival films of the year and an opportunity for master filmmakers and emerging artists to come together with audiences in the movie capital of the world. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI FEST as a qualifying festival for two of the Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards®. This year's edition takes place November 14-21, 2019. Additional information about AFI FEST is available at AFI.com/AFIFEST. Connect with AFI FEST at facebook.com/AFIFEST, twitter.com/AFIFEST and youtube.com/AFI.

About Audi

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.812 million vehicles globally in 2018. In the U.S., Audi of America sold nearly 224,000 vehicles in 2018. 2019 marks 50 years for the brand in the U.S. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

