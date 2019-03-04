aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at March Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that management will provide an update on the ongoing clinical development of its lead candidate, ATYR1923, currently in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, as well as other initiatives, at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 11-13 in Boston, and the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 17-19 in Orange County, CA.

Details of the events are as follows:

Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 11, 2019

Presentation time: 3:30-4:00 PM

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place

31st Annual ROTH Conference (1x1 meetings only)

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel

About ATYR1923

aTyr scientists successfully engineered ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase (HARS) fused to the FC region of a human antibody. aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with interstitial lung diseases. aTyr announced data from a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of ATYR1923 in June 2018. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigated the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of intravenous ATYR1923 in 36 healthy volunteers. The results indicate that the drug was generally well-tolerated at all dose levels tested with no significant adverse events, and the observed PK profile supports the potential for a once-monthly dosing regimen.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact: Joyce Allaire Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com