Automotive Frameless Wiper Blade Market to witness a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2024

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for automotive frameless wiper blades is projected to reach 478.0 Million USD by 2024, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2024. Advancing wiper technology bringing style and substance to vehicles coupled with growing competition among manufacturers to increase performance measures to compete in the after market is expected to give impetus to the market growth during the forecast period. Frameless wiper blade offers reduced drag, noise, wind lift and provides constant even pressure across entire windshield for a smoother more consistent wipe. The demand for these wiper blades primarily in aftermarket is owned to its engineering compatibility across various type of windshield and ease of operation. This frameless wiper blade technology is being adopted by many large and small scale car manufacturers.

• The automotive frameless wiper blade market is expected to reach 478.0 USD million by 2024 at a CAGR of 26.8%

Aftermarket is expected to generate greater demand for frameless wiper blade and would account to hold majority share of the market

Passenger car was the largest application for installation of frameless wiper blade in the global market

Front installation is accounted for the larger share of the automotive framelss wiper blade market and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

• Some of the key companies operating in the market include Hella, Mitsuba, Denso, Valeo, Trico, AERO, Bosch, 3M, Lucas, among others

Automotive frameless wiper blade: Positive development for automotive accessories market

OEMs are continuously looking to upgrade from conventional blades to high performance wiper blades ensuring better wiping performance in all weather condition. Frameless wiper blades offer additional retrofit option for drivers looking for stylish modern alternative to standard wiper blades. With no metal superstructure these frameless wiper blades provides high speed performance and do not collect ice and snow making them a good fit all season wiper blades. Advance rubber technology further strengthens the position of these frameless wiper blades in the automotive accessories market. Manufacturers are offering comprehensive range of attractive and efficient front and rear frameless wiper blades which are easily adaptable to all vehicle types generating higher demand in the aftermarket. These developments tend to have positive impact on the automotive frameless wiper blade market, and would register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe is accounted to hold the maximum share of the global market. Europe is the largest premium passenger car market, which also makes it the global leader for accessories providing safety and comfort features in vehicles. Technical collaborations and launch of upgraded products are very important for the growth of a company. The leading providers continuously upgrade their products, as well as establishing partnerships in order to stay competitive in the market. European market is followed by Asia-Pacific in the automotive frameless wiper blade market. Large number of vehicle ownership coupled with the availability of huge aftermarket are some of the key drivers towards the installation of these frameless wiper blades. Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit fast adoption rate of these wiper blades and would register high CAGR over the forecast period making it a lucrative market for frameless wiper blade market.

The report segments automotive frameless wiper blade market on the basis of size, component, installation, application, end-user, and region.

Frameless Wiper Blade Market, By Size

12"

14"

16"

18"

20"

22"

24"

26"

28"

32"

Others

Frameless Wiper Blade Market, By End-Use

OEMs

After market

Frameless Wiper Blade Market, By Component

Connector

Wiping Element

Spring steel beam

Frameless Wiper Blade Market, By Installation

Front

Rear

Frameless Wiper Blade, By Application

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

Agricultural vehicle

