BENEO Invests 4.3 million Euro in New Plant in Belgium

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENEO, one of the leading manufacturers of functional ingredients, has invested 4.3 million Euro ($5.5 million U.S.) into a new production plant for vegetal protein in Wanze, Belgium. The opening of the new facility was officially announced at an inauguration ceremony on March 1, 2019, to mark the occasion. The plant is part of the existing BioWanze factory, a modern biorefinery producing food, feed and ethanol.

The move comes following growing demand for plant-based proteins worldwide as consumer interest in meat-free alternatives continues to rise. Christoph Boettger, Executive Board Member at BENEO, commented, “We are seeing a big shift in consumer diets as an increasing number of consumers actively try to reduce their meat intake and seek out alternatives. Wheat protein was the most-used plant-based protein in new meat substitute launches in 2018i and we see great potential for this market in 2019 and beyond.”

The new facility will be operated by BioWanze, a subsidiary of CropEnergies, the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. Its biorefinery in Belgium utilizes the entire raw material to produce high-quality food, feed and fuel with no waste.

Boettger continued, “We’re pleased to be working with our sister company, CropEnergies, and its team at BioWanze as a trusted partner in this exciting new development for our business. Through this significant investment and new production facility, BENEO can take its first steps in exploring the market for textured plant-based proteins to allow its customers to capitalize on this rising trend.”

André Tonneaux, Director of BioWanze, said, “We look forward to working closely with BENEO as we embark on this new joint venture to produce plant-based proteins. As well as expanding production capabilities, this investment will secure future growth and open up important employment opportunities here in Wallonia.”

BENEO’s textured wheat protein comprises wheat flour, wheat protein and water. With a neutral taste and stable texture, the ingredient can be used to replace meat in a wide range of traditionally meat-based products, such as burgers, nuggets and bolognaise sauce.

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are ‘less fat’, ‘less sugar’, ‘less calories’, ‘added fibre’, ‘gluten-free’ and dairy alternatives as well as energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements. Through a unique chain of expertise, including the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology, BENEO actively supports customers in the development of more balanced and healthy food products.

BENEO is a division of the Südzucker Group that employs more than 1000 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany and Italy.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneonews.com or follow BENEO on Twitter: @_BENEO or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/beneo

BioWanze is the largest producer of ethanol in Belgium. BioWanze is a biorefinery utilizing the entire raw material to produce high-quality food, feed and fuel with no waste. The company employs 125 people. BioWanze is a subsidiary of CropEnergies AG, Europe’s largest producer of renewable ethanol.

CropEnergies, and thus BioWanze, is part of the Südzucker Group (18,500 employees) one of the leading companies in the food industry, operating in the segments of sugar, special products, ethanol and fruit.

For further information on BioWanze, please visit: www.biowanze.be

