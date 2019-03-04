03/03/2019 23:09:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Uxin, Avon, Bristow, and Molson Coors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Uxin Limited, Avon Products, Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Molson Coors Brewing Company.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)

Class Period: Securities pursuant to and/or traceable to Uxin’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about June 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, the company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, the company’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin class action go to: https://bespc.com/uxin/.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and (4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

To learn more about the Avon class action go to: https://bespc.com/avp/.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) that, as a result, the company could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) that, as a result, the company had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bristow class action go to: https://bespc.com/brs/.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misstated Molson’s financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson’s financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that its internal controls were effective.

To learn more about the Molson class action go to: https://bespc.com/tap/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
21
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CNTF MARCH 11th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CNTF
2
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
3
RVLT INVESTOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

00:04
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
03 Mar
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa
03 Mar
Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yangtze River, YRC Worldwide, Natural Health, and Maiden Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 01:56:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-04 02:56:21 - 2019-03-04 01:56:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY