04/03/2019 22:30:00

Carbon Black Announces Integration with Chronicle’s Backstory Security Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Carbon Black, a leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint security, today announced a collaboration with Chronicle as part of a broader industry effort to help customers improve visibility of, and response to, cyber threats. 

Chronicle’s recently announced security analytics product, Backstory, is a global platform designed to help enterprise customers analyze the massive amounts of security telemetry they generate every year. By collaborating with Chronicle, Carbon Black is committed to integrating with Backstory. The goal is to empower joint customers to be better able to investigate incidents, hunt for threats and respond to attacks within their networks.

As cyberattacks are stopped via Carbon Black’s endpoint security solutions and predictive data modeling, Chronicle uses the data to analyze months to years of attack information, as well as determine patterns across time. The desired result is simpler, faster and more cost-effective security analytics.

“Organizations generally lack the visibility, scale and speed required to analyze massive amounts of security data quickly and effectively,” said Michael Viscuso, Carbon Black’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “With Backstory, we believe Chronicle is raising the industry bar for security analytics when it comes to speed and scale. Combined with Carbon Black’s insightful endpoint data, Chronicle presents an opportunity to bring the advantage back to defenders.”

Stronger Cybersecurity through Big Data and Analytics

The integration combines Carbon Black’s comprehensive endpoint detection and response (EDR) data with Backstory, offering security teams a way to more quickly and effectively investigate security alerts and take immediate action.

As an endpoint security leader with more than 15 million global endpoints under management and more than 5,000 global customers, Carbon Black’s endpoint security platform sees and processes billions of endpoint security events per day. Within Carbon Black’s technology, endpoint activity is continuously recorded, hampering an attacker’s ability to remain undetected. With this data, Carbon Black’s customers and partners are able to stop more attacks, earn actionable visibility across the enterprise and simplify their security and IT operations.

“As a global platform designed to analyze enterprise security telemetry, Backstory provides more value to customers when it’s integrated with other key technologies within the customers’ networks,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chronicle Chief Product Officer.  “We believe our integration with Carbon Black gives customers a broader, more accurate view of threats within their networks.”

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in endpoint security dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The company’s big data and analytics platform, the CB Predictive Security Cloud (PSC), consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behavior patterns, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,000 global customers, including 34 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Media Relations

Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black

Senior PR Manager

rmurphy@carbonblack.com 

917-693-2788

Carbon-Black-Tag-RGB-full-color (1).png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
28
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
9
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
8
02 Mar
 
Nedenfor er en Wall Street Journal artikel (oversat) som beskriver at Swebank har måtte skifte audit..
7
02 Mar
E:DBK
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vil købe en aktiepost på mindst 5 % i Deutsche Bank.    Dette kan s..
7
28 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at kende ham så virker han mere på mig som en svindler som benytter meget tvivlsomme metoder de..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
2
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
5
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa

Latest news

23:00
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call
23:00
Mike Durkin and Lino Saputo, Jr. to Join Global Dairy Platform Inc. Board of Directors
22:36
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at March Investor Conferences
22:35
Venadas Vein Discovery Opens New Juanicipio Exploration Potential
22:34
Presidio Residential Capital Closes 16 Real Estate Transactions Totaling 845 Homes in 2018
22:32
InfuSystem to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019
22:32
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
22:30
Endgame Announces Integration with Chronicle’s Backstory Security Analytics Platform
22:30
YY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 23:23:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-05 00:23:40 - 2019-03-04 23:23:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY