Change of exchange membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: UBS Limited

UBS Limited has transferred its derivatives membership at Nasdaq Stockholm AB to UBS Europe SE and changed its membership type from General Clearing Member to Non-Clearing Member, effective as of 4th of March 2019. The member identity SE UBS in Genium INET has not changed.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB