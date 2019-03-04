Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Huntsman, eHealth, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arch Capital Group, Copart, and Acorda Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), and Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

HUN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HUN EHTH DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EHTH IONS DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IONS ACGL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ACGL CPRT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CPRT ACOR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ACOR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), and Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 28th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Huntsman's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Huntsman reported revenue of $2,236.00MM vs $2,203.00MM (up 1.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.40 vs $1.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Huntsman reported revenue of $9,379.00MM vs $8,358.00MM (up 12.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $2.67 (down 46.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.47 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2020.

To read the full Huntsman Corporation (HUN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HUN

-----------------------------------------

EHEALTH, INC. (EHTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

eHealth's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, eHealth reported revenue of $40.75MM vs $31.47MM (up 29.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.47 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, eHealth reported revenue of $172.36MM vs $186.96MM (down 7.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.37 vs -$0.27. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.26 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2020.

To read the full eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EHTH

-----------------------------------------

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IONS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $145.40MM vs $118.31MM (up 22.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $507.67MM vs $346.62MM (up 46.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs -$0.72. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.76 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2020.

To read the full Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IONS

-----------------------------------------

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. (ACGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arch Capital Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Arch Capital Group reported revenue of $1,403.78MM vs $1,479.55MM (down 5.12%) and basic earnings per share $0.54 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Arch Capital Group reported revenue of $5,627.38MM vs $4,463.56MM (up 26.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.83 (down 23.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.81 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2020.

To read the full Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ACGL

-----------------------------------------

COPART, INC. (CPRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Copart's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Copart reported revenue of $461.37MM vs $419.17MM (up 10.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.34 (up 44.12%). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Copart reported revenue of $1,805.70MM vs $1,447.98MM (up 24.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.80 vs $1.72 (up 4.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.41 and is expected to report on September 18th, 2019.

To read the full Copart, Inc. (CPRT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CPRT

-----------------------------------------

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ACOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acorda Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics reported revenue of $69.15MM vs $188.40MM (down 63.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs -$3.72. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics reported revenue of $471.43MM vs $588.29MM (down 19.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs -$4.86. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.77 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

To read the full Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ACOR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.