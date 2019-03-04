04/03/2019 22:30:00

Endgame Announces Integration with Chronicle’s Backstory Security Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Endgame, a leader in unified endpoint prevention, detection and response, has joined the Chronicle Index Partner program as part of a broader industry effort to help customers improve visibility of and response to cyber threats. Chronicle’s recently announced security analytics product, Backstory, is a global platform designed to help enterprise customers analyze the massive amounts of security telemetry they generate every year. By joining the Index Partner program, Endgame will work to integrate its products with Backstory. As a result, joint customers will be able to correlate telemetry from Endgame’s technology for deeper historical incident investigation and threat hunting.

“Providing a complete historical record of operating system events to determine the origin and extent of a compromise can serve as a guide to drive compliance and notification requirements," said Jamie Butler, CTO of Endgame. “This partnership will provide security practitioners with rapid access to virtually unlimited historical context to identify malicious activity in their enterprises over time.”

Endgame is the only platform to unify prevention, detection, and threat hunting in a single autonomous agent that protects customers in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid environment. It has experienced significant business momentum over the past 12 months, growing its commercial customer base by more that 260 percent and expanding its partner program more than 5X year-over-year.

As the first endpoint security provider to integrate the MITRE ATT&CK framework into its protections, Endgame was recently validated by a leading independent research firm for its efficacy in delivering the detections and data visibility necessary for intelligent, effective implementations of ATT&CK-based defenses. The company also advanced as a leader in NSS Labs Advanced Endpoint Protection Report with low total cost of ownership, high performance detection scores, and a ‘Recommended’ rating from NSS Labs.

“As a global platform designed to analyze enterprise security telemetry, Backstory provides more value to customers when it’s integrated with other key technologies within the customers’ networks,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chronicle Chief Product Officer.  “Our integration with Endgame gives customers an enhanced view of threats within their networks.”

About Endgame

Endgame makes military-grade endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging the industry’s most advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets all industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally. For more information, visit www.endgame.com and follow us on Twitter @EndgameInc.

Endgame-cybersecurity.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
27
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
9
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
7
02 Mar
 
Nedenfor er en Wall Street Journal artikel (oversat) som beskriver at Swebank har måtte skifte audit..
7
02 Mar
E:DBK
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vil købe en aktiepost på mindst 5 % i Deutsche Bank.    Dette kan s..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
2
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
5
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa

Latest news

23:00
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call
23:00
Mike Durkin and Lino Saputo, Jr. to Join Global Dairy Platform Inc. Board of Directors
22:36
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at March Investor Conferences
22:35
Venadas Vein Discovery Opens New Juanicipio Exploration Potential
22:34
Presidio Residential Capital Closes 16 Real Estate Transactions Totaling 845 Homes in 2018
22:32
InfuSystem to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019
22:32
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
22:30
Endgame Announces Integration with Chronicle’s Backstory Security Analytics Platform
22:30
YY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 23:23:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-05 00:23:07 - 2019-03-04 23:23:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY