Epsilon Announces Voluntary Delisting From TSX

HOUSTON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPSN; TSX:EPS) announced today that, further to its February 19, 2019 news release, as the common shares of Epsilon are now trading on the NASDAQ Global Market, Epsilon has applied to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective as of the close of trading on March 15, 2019.  The directors of the Company believe that the NASDAQ listing provides its shareholders with a sufficiently liquid market and that the current market conditions do not justify the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining a dual listing. 

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLtd.com

