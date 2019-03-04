04/03/2019 16:54:30

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, ATVI and GSM

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Investors Affected: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AxoGen, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/axogen-inc/?wire=3

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Investors Affected: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Activision Blizzard, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Investors Affected: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ferroglobe PLC. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/ferroglobe-plc/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

ATVI
Related stock quotes

Activision Blizzard Inc 41,92 -2.1% Stock price decreasing
AxoGen Inc 19.66 2.1% Stock price increasing
Ferroglobe PLC - Ordinar.. 2.695 -2.0% Stock price decreasing

