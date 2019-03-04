Clean Invest Africa Plc - Final Audited Results to 30 September 2018

Clean Invest Africa plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Final Audited Results to 30 September 2018

4 March 2019

Clean Invest Africa plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market (“NEX”) quoted investment company, focused on delivering an attractive return through acquiring stakes in clean energy companies, remediation/restoration technologies, waste-to-energy technologies and other clean energy related projects throughout Africa is pleased to announce that it has today filed at Companies House its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2018. A copy will be available shortly on the Company website at www.cleaninvestafrica.com.

The financial results for the period since incorporation on 18 September 2017 to 30 September 2018 show a loss after taxation of £204,078.

The directors do not recommend a payment of a dividend for the year to 30 September 2018.

Since admission to NEX in November 2017 the Company has furthered its investment strategy through its initial US$500,000 investment in February 2018 whereby it acquired a 2.5% equity stake in CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech") and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("CASA").

During the year the Board was strengthened with the appointment of Paul Ryan as a non-Executive Director.

As announced to the market on 17 December 2018, the Company has further advanced its investment strategy through the execution of a binding Sales and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire the remaining 97.5% of CoalTech and the remaining 97.5% of CASA, that the Company does not already own.

The SPA values the 97.5% interests at approximately £24.6m and values the entire CoalTech and CASA business at approximately £25.2m, based on the Company’s closing bid price on 14 December 2018.

In view of the size of the acquisition relative to the Company and voting control of the Company, NEX determined that the acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover under the NEX Exchange Rules and is therefore conditional, amongst other things, on the approval of Shareholders. Relevant and necessary documentation is being finalised, and subject to regulatory approval, concluding this process in the near term is a priority for the Company.

Noel Lyons Director of CIA commented “Our first year since listing has proved to be very fruitful and successful. I am delighted that we have also strengthened the Board with the addition of Paul Ryan in October 2018. My fellow directors and I believe that the very substantial investment in CoalTech and CASA will prove transformational and potentially highly value accretive for the Company and directly follows through on our investment strategy. We intend to continue to seek complimentary and accretive investments in accordance with our Investment Strategy once this extremely significant acquisition has been completed and the Company’s shares are re-admitted to trading. The Board expresses its thanks to shareholders for their continued support in what is a very exciting time for the Company.”

