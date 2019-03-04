GrapheneCA launches 2019 product line

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Graphene Inc. dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”) unveiled today a whole new line of high-tech graphene products and graphene-dispensing technology to meet the needs of industries currently searching for consistent and scalable on-demand solutions.

This new product line is comprised of highly concentrated aqueous commercial graphene paste. “One of the key benefits of GrapheneCA’s new approach to graphene production is the increase in stability and shipping efficiency, based on its own proprietary dispensing technology which allows both onsite production and dispensing of pristine dry product from a paste,” declared Dr. Sergei Voskresensky, Head of Research & Development at GrapheneCA’s New York-based production facility.

GrapheneCA uses this paste in its cement, waterborne coatings and soon-to-be-released products among many others. GrapheneCA’s innovative graphene technology solves safety and quality challenges and simplifies shipping concerns. It is designed to permit customers use GrapheneCA’s core product as a competitive additive for high-volume demand industries, which are very sensitive to cost and technology change.

“The huge leap in technology GrapheneCA is presenting with our emerging product lines can disrupt many industries,” added GrapheneCA President, Founder and CEO Dr. Boris Goldstein, who went on to say: “We’ve been hard at work developing an incredible variety of smart products, ranging from graphene-based 3D printable filament to dental hygiene applications, smart water filters, transdermic patches for the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic products; all these technologies are being developed on our pristine green graphene, and more industries will be able to benefit from GrapheneCA’s anticipated products.”

This is a complete product line change for GrapheneCA. It introduces a whole new catalog system, batch lot system and a quality overall management system. GrapheneCA’s new product line starts shipping from mid-March 2019.

GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nano platelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to GrapheneCA, including: the new products; timing of shipping; sales; information relating to the business plans of GrapheneCA; and the future uses of graphene; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect GrapheneCA’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to GrapheneCA, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information, including: 3rd party preparation of technical data sheets; final confirmation of customer orders; continued operational production; 3rd party shipping services; GrapheneCA successfully mass-producing graphene; and graphene becoming adopted by the markets. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and business conditions. Should any factor affect GrapheneCA in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, GrapheneCA does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and GrapheneCA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. GrapheneCA’s results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates.

