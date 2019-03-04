04/03/2019 00:04:26

Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute

RALEIGH, N.C., March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today provided information on Laser Spine Institute, which leases a 176,000 square-foot, six-story building with structured parking in Tampa’s Westshore submarket, a best business district (BBD). The building, which was developed by Highwoods, has been used by Laser Spine Institute, a long-term customer of Highwoods, for its company headquarters and an ambulatory surgery center.

After the market closed on March 1, 2019, Laser Spine Institute announced it would immediately discontinue its operations.  This unexpected announcement affects all of its locations nationwide.

Ed Fritsch, CEO of Highwoods, said, “This is obviously disappointing to us and others affected by this sudden closure.  Looking forward, the building is well-located at Avion Park in the heart of Westshore next to Tampa International Airport.  We purposefully designed this building with 29,000 square foot floor plates, floor-to-floor dimensions providing 10’ to 12’ floor-to-finished-ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling exterior vision glass, highly-visible parapet signage, an above-market parking ratio and other aspects that are attractive to office users.  Our 3.6 million square foot Tampa portfolio was 95.3% occupied at year-end.” 

As a result of Laser Spine Institute’s sudden closure, the Company expects to write-off accounts and notes receivable, lease incentives and straight-line rents receivable associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8 million at December 31, 2018 and approximately $12.2 million at March 1, 2019, including non-cash items of approximately $6.8 million as of both dates. The March 1, 2019 balance will be written-off in the first quarter of 2019. These charges, which will affect Funds from Operations (FFO), were not included in the Company’s initial 2019 per share FFO outlook published on February 5, 2019. The Company will provide an updated FFO outlook as part of its first quarter earnings release on April 23, 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company also expects to write-off deferred leasing costs associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8 million at December 31, 2018 and approximately $11.6 million at March 1, 2019. The write-off of deferred leasing costs will affect net income but not FFO.

The following table sets forth financial information about the Laser Spine Institute building as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages):

GAAP Rental Revenue$6,344 
Cash Rental Revenue$6,106 
Percentage of the Company’s Total Annualized Cash Rental Revenue (1) 0.95%
GAAP Net Operating Income$4,974 
Interest and Other Income$304 
Accounts and Notes Receivable, Lease Incentives and Straight-Line Rents Receivable$11,771 
Deferred Leasing Costs$11,764 

(1) Annualized Cash Rental Revenue is cash rental revenue (base rent plus cost recovery income, excluding straight-line rent) for the month of December 2018 multiplied by 12.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or had an interest in 30.5 million rentable square feet of in-service properties, 1.8 million rentable square feet of properties under development and approximately 350 acres of development land.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, such as the following: the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results; and anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed. These statements are distinguished by use of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and words of similar meaning. Although Highwoods believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include, among others, the following: development activity by our competitors in our existing markets could result in excessive supply of properties relative to customer demand; development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects may not be completed as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; our markets may suffer declines in economic growth; we may not be able to lease our newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our NOI; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or to repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; the Company could lose key executive officers; and others detailed in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Contact: 

Brendan Maiorana 
 Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
 919-431-1529

TM_ColorTrees_Solid Black.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
20
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CNTF MARCH 11th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CNTF
2
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
3
RVLT INVESTOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

00:04
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
03 Mar
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa
03 Mar
Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yangtze River, YRC Worldwide, Natural Health, and Maiden Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 01:56:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-04 02:56:07 - 2019-03-04 01:56:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY