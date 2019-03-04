04/03/2019 17:15:52

Lightbend CTO and co-founder Jonas Bonér Hosts QCon London Microservices Track

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced that CTO and company co-founder Jonas Bonér will host the QCon London computing conference track “Operationalizing Microservices: Design, Deliver, Operate” running in London March 4 through March 8, 2019. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure.

Bonér is hosting a series of talks among a roster of the world’s leading cloud and microservices experts presenting at QCon from companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Cloudflare, Facebook, Oracle, Paypal, Red Hat, SAP, Slack and more. For more information on Bonér’s track sessions and the QCon London conference, please visit the QCon London website.

“Building and operating distributed systems is hard, and microservices are no different,” Bonér said. “The source of the challenge is not necessarily the services themselves but rather managing the space in between the services. Here you enter a world of non-determinism, where all bets are off -- half of the time you can’t tell if your system is up, down, or partially parking, and now every outage is a murder mystery.”

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

