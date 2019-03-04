MP Objects CEO Martin Verwijmeren Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

BOSTON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MP Objects , (MPO) a unique cloud platform for supply chain orchestration, today announced that its CEO Martin Verwijmeren has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. One of the founding principles of MPO has been to streamline complex processes and interactions between organizations by creating a single unified customer order object.

Martin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Martin Verwijmeren into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Martin will be sharing his expert insights in a series of original business articles on Forbes.com. You can read Martin’s first article in Forbes, “Supply Chain Revolution: From Internet To Ordernet” by clicking here .

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About MP Objects

With offices in Boston, Rotterdam, Tokyo, and Hyderabad, MPO provides a global SaaS platform for digital order planning and execution that leverages existing enterprise investments in software, such as ERP, logistics, warehouse, and transportation management systems. With MPO’s platform for Customer Chain Control solution, companies capture previously unmanaged details within each order’s micro supply chain, resulting in higher revenues and better customer experiences at lower costs and reduced risk. For more information, contact info@mp-objects.com, call +1 (646) 520-0841, or visit www.mp-objects.com.

