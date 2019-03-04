04/03/2019 14:08:00

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 March 2019 was 805.15p (ex income) 805.63p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

04 March 2019

