Net Asset Value(s)

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 March 2019 was 794.61p (ex income) 798.54p (cum income).

04 March 2019