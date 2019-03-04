04/03/2019 14:14:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Acorn Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 4

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on  01stMarch 2019  the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

NAVShares in IssueNAV Date
Cum-income NAV*414.84p15,816,68701st March 2019  
Ex-income NAV**412.94p15,816,68701st March 2019  
ZDP shares149.28p21,230,98901st March 2019  

*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year  income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.   

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 97.308  million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 65.614  million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

John Odwyer         353 (0)1 542 2281

Date:04thMarch 2019

Related content
01 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:14 E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Feb E:AIF
Dividend Announcement

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Acorn Income Fund LD ORD.. 360.00 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

14:25
RadNet Enters into Second Joint Venture with Dignity Health in California
14:20
Golden Matrix Reports Net Income of $421,791 on Revenues of $713,542 for the Second Fiscal Quarter of 2019
14:19
MIND CTI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
14:15
BENEO Invests 4.3 million Euro in New Plant in Belgium
14:14
Epsilon Announces Voluntary Delisting From TSX
14:14
Net Asset Value(s)
14:10
Net Asset Value(s)
14:08
Net Asset Value(s)
14:05
Trex® Voted Top Brand By Trade Professionals And Consumers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 14:41:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-04 15:41:35 - 2019-03-04 14:41:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY