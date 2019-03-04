04/03/2019 19:27:48

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association’s Bill Miller to Keynote East Coast Gaming Congress & Nexgen Gaming Forum June 12-13 in Atlantic City, N.J.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum will feature three new program tracks and keynote addresses from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and new American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Bill Miller. Registration is now open for the two-day event, which takes place June 12-13 at the Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City, N.J.

Murphy, who personally launched sports betting in New Jersey last year, will deliver the Luncheon Keynote on June 13. Miller, who joined the AGA in December 2018, will provide his vision of the US gaming industry during the ECGC Morning Keynote.

“Both of our keynote speakers play important roles in shaping the gaming industry,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and co-producer of ECGC. “Governor Murphy knows how important the gaming industry is to the future of New Jersey, and he knows the role New Jersey plays as a leader in the global gaming industry. Bill joins the AGA at a time when the industry continues to expand its casino footprint while also participating in new forms of gaming.”

The ECGC theme for 2019 is “The Dynamic Convergence of Gaming.” The conference this year includes a three-track format that includes Sports and Gaming, Gaming Operations, and Gaming Market Analysis. The conference will also feature the first-ever gaming Leadership ThinkTank, where industry leaders come together and share their insights on the future of all things gaming.

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The two-day conference schedule and registration are available at www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com.

ECGC was founded and is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and Spectrum Gaming Group. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

