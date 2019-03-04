03/03/2019 23:30:00

Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies

KYOTO, Japan, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of 70% ownership of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies (collectively “DESCH”),  privately owned German companies from its owners (the “Transaction”) through Nidec-Shimpo GmbH, a Germany-based affiliate of Nidec’s subsidiary, Nidec-Shimpo Corporation. The Transaction was performed in line with the acquisition plan announced on February 1, 2019. As a result of the Transaction, DESCH became consolidated subsidiaries of Nidec, as outlined below:

  1. Outline of New Subsidiaries

   
 (1) Company Name:DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its group companies
 (2) Headquarters:Arnsberg, Germany
 (3) Foundation:1906
 (4) Directors:

Hendrik Desch, CEO

Olaf Desch, Managing Director

 (5) Principal Place of Business:Germany
 (6) Principal Business:Manufacture and sale of large precision reduction gearboxes
 (7) Number of Employees:Approximately 400
 (8) Sales:EUR 64.7 million (fiscal year ended December 31, 2017)

EUR 92.9 million (estimated, fiscal year ended December 31, 2018)

  1. Purpose of the Transaction and Future Operation Policy

Nidec has been actively engaged in manufacture, sales and services associated with reduction gearboxes and pressing machinery business through its subsidiary, Nidec-Shimpo Corporation.

Nidec-Shimpo has a consolidated strong presence in the gearbox market with its linear precision planetary reducers (input and output shafts are aligned) and right-angle precision reducers (input and output shafts are arranged at an angle of 90 degrees) manufactured by the German company MS-Graessner acquired by Nidec-Shimpo last August. Both types of gearboxes are characterized as small precision reducers, mainly used in automated machinery applications such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment, packaging machinery, printing machinery and robotics industry.

DESCH is a leading brand with strong presence especially in Europe and known for its world-class quality in large precision reduction gearboxes and drive systems including clutches and brakes, used in applications such as machine tools, construction machinery, agricultural machinery and press machines.

Through the Transaction, Nidec-Shimpo will have access to the large precision gearbox market in addition to its current small precision gearbox market.

Furthermore, Nidec-Shimpo will sell their products through DESCH’s customer channel in Europe. Likewise, DESCH will expand their business by using Nidec-Shimpo’s sales and service network in Asia and the Americas.

Nidec-Shimpo and DESCH expect to mutually leverage their technologies, brand strength and global customer bases, backed by Nidec’s finance flexibility.

  1. Effect on Financial Performance for the Current Fiscal Year

The Transaction is expected to have no significant impact on the Company’s consolidated financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. If necessary, the Company will make additional disclosure on a timely basis in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange upon determination of further details.

        

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or expectations of the Nidec Group or other parties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the risks to successfully integrating the acquired business with the Nidec Group, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction not being realized, changes in general economic conditions, shifts in technology or user preferences for particular technologies and changes in business and regulatory environments. The Nidec Group does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com

nidecnewlogo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
21
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CNTF MARCH 11th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CNTF
2
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
3
RVLT INVESTOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

00:04
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
03 Mar
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Nidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yangtze River, YRC Worldwide, Natural Health, and Maiden Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 01:56:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-04 02:56:03 - 2019-03-04 01:56:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY