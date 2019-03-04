04/03/2019 05:05:00

Nozomi Networks Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility, has been named a two-category winner in the Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards 2019 announced today at RSA Conference. Nozomi Networks was honored with awards for Hot Company Threat Intelligence and Best Product ICS/SCADA Security.

For the seventh consecutive year, Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, recognized the companies that offer the most respected information security products and services. Judges, who are CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals, voted on nearly 3,000 companies based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials. CDM has named less than 200 of these companies as winners of the InfoSec Award for 2019.

“While cyber threats are all on the rise, our magazine is pleased to recognize the work that Nozomi Networks is doing to improve industrial cyber security,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. “After reviewing nearly 3,000 companies from around the world, Nozomi Networks won because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of these threats.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine in two categories of its Infosec Awards,” said Andrea Carcano, Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “With threats to power plants and industrial infrastructure regularly making headlines worldwide, hundreds of the world’s largest industrial installations now rely on Nozomi Networks for the deep network visibility and real-time monitoring vital to protect the critical infrastructure that runs the world. We’re proud to deliver the cyber resiliency and reliability needed for large-scale critical infrastructure and industrial operations worldwide.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and Linkedin

Nozomi-Networks-Logo-Color.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Mar
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
21
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
20
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CNTF MARCH 11th INVESTOR DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CNTF
2
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
3
RVLT INVESTOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

06:30
Mascot Bidco Oy's Voluntary Public Recommended Cash Tender Offer for all the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation Will Expire on March 7, 2019 and the Offer Period Cannot be Further Extended
05:05
Nozomi Networks Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2019
05:00
LightStep Tracing Shakes Up Microservices and Serverless APM and Observability
05:00
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Huntsman, eHealth, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arch Capital Group, Copart, and Acorda Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
03:30
iManage Announces Sanjay Shah as Managing Director for Asia
02:57
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
00:04
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
03 Mar
Get Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa
03 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 06:48:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-04 07:48:25 - 2019-03-04 06:48:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY