04/03/2019 20:15:00

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Twenty Percent

BOWIE, Md., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 27, 2019 the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLBK), the parent company of Old Line Bank (the “Bank”), declared a first quarter dividend of $0.12, a $0.02 or 20.0% increase over the fourth quarter of $0.10 per share.  The company will pay the dividend on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2019. "We are proud to share our strong financial and operating performance with our shareholders through an increased dividend payment.  We continue to generate growth while managing expenses resulting in improved earnings per share," said James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bancshares.

Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. The Bank has 37 branches located in its primary market area of the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's, and Baltimore City.  It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. 

CONTACT: ELISE HUBBARD

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(301) 430-2560

 

Related content
23 Jan - 
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Net Income of ..
16 Nov - 
Old Line Bank Grows Mortgage Team in Baltimore and Welc..
17 Oct - 
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports $8.3 Million in Net I..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:15 OLBK
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Twenty Percent
23 Jan OLBK
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $10.2 Million, a 73% Increase, for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
16 Nov OLBK
Old Line Bank Grows Mortgage Team in Baltimore and Welcomes Veteran Loan Officer Dan Murtaugh
17 Oct OLBK
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports $8.3 Million in Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
22 Aug OLBK
Old Line Bank Fortifies Leadership Team with Three Senior Level Appointments and Adds New Commercial Lender
24 Jul OLBK
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Organic Loan Growth of 7.58% for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 in Addition to the Completion of the Acquisition of Bay Bancorp, Inc.
13 Jul OLBK
Old Line Bank to Host Family Carnival During Celebrate Damascus Festival
02 Jul OLBK
Old Line Bancshares Appoints Rosie Allen-Herring to Board of Directors
02 Jul OLBK
Old Line Bank is Gearing Up in Response to Continued Loan Growth
06 Jun GOLD
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Gladstone Commercial, Old Line Bancshares, Randgold Resources, Turning Point Brands, Capella Education, and Ascendis Pharma A/S — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Old Line Bancshares Inc 28.69 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:17
Pomerantz LLP: Summary Notice Of Pendency And Proposed Settlement Of Class Action For All Persons Who Purchased Or Otherwise Acquired American Depository Shares (“ADS”) Of Barclays PLC During The Period Between August 2, 2011 And June 25, 2014, Both Dates
20:15
Mountain America Credit Union Donates Over $17,000 to the American Red Cross
20:15
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Twenty Percent
19:56
Segment Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status
19:56
RYAH brings its Dose Measuring Vaporizer to Oklahoma with The Peak Dispensary
19:42
GrapheneCA launches 2019 product line
19:34
AFI FEST 2019 PRESENTED BY AUDI ANNOUNCES FESTIVAL DATES AND CALL FOR ENTRIES
19:33
Crystal Announces Partnership With ORCA, A Leading Marine Conservation Organization
19:27
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association’s Bill Miller to Keynote East Coast Gaming Congress & Nexgen Gaming Forum June 12-13 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 20:45:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-04 21:45:31 - 2019-03-04 20:45:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY