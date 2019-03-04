Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

04/03/2019 10:11:00

London, March 4

4 March 2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 45,567 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 March 2019 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 29 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

