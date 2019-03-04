Segment Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the customer data infrastructure company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognizes that Segment's technology has been validated by AWS to help AWS customers collect, clean, and control their first-party customer data for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Segment as an Advanced AWS Partner Network (APN) member. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Segment provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Customer 360 category.

“Our mission at Segment is to deliver the data infrastructure that allows companies to turn raw, first-party data into consistent and tailored customer experiences,” said Tom Pinckney, Head of Partnerships at Segment. “Working with industry-leading technology providers such as AWS is critical to making this possible. We are therefore delighted to have achieved AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status and we look forward to deepening our engagement with AWS as part of this important and innovative program.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Today’s consumers expect companies to provide highly relevant, contextualized experiences wherever they interact with a business. However, all too often, companies struggle to meet these expectations because they can’t integrate their first-party data effectively.

Segment’s Customer Data Infrastructure (CDI) solves this problem by providing companies with a complete, flexible foundation for their first-party customer data. Using Segment, businesses can collect customer interactions from every touchpoint, ensure that data is accurate and consistent across the organization, and then automatically integrate that data into over 200 integrations where it’s needed to provide seamless customer experiences, including AWS services such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and more.

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 200 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos, and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Time. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

