Segra Deploys Disruptive Cannabis DNA Sequencing Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra” or the “Company”), a cannabis agritech company, is pleased to announce that its Genotyping and Molecular Lab Services Division (“GMLSD”) has installed and operationally qualified Nanopore-based sequencing for its Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) platform.

NGS allows for the collection of large amounts of genetic data from cannabis samples. “Our cannabis genetics research capacity is operating at an entirely new level thanks to this platform,” said Segra CEO Todd McMurray. “Nanopore-based DNA sequencing sets a new standard for cannabis genetic sequencing, and the value this technology could bring to the industry as a whole is significant,” McMurray added.

NGS in the cannabis space promises to allow for in-depth understanding of what genetic traits act to direct critical plant characteristics, such as chemotype, growth behaviour, and disease susceptibility and resistance. “Nanopore-based NGS is not only more cost-effective than competing technologies, but its long-read capacity greatly simplifies downstream computational requirements. This will allow us to deliver faster and more complete cannabis variety genomes,” said Dr. John Brunstein, Segra’s Chief Scientific Officer and head of the GMLSD.

NGS technology can also be employed to discover and assess the prevalence and significance of both known and as-yet unrecognized cannabis pathogens. “As novel pathogens are identified, rapid, specific, and cost-effective molecular tests can be developed to protect nursery tissue culture stock. This will help provide Segra’s customers with the most vigorous juvenile starts, and, consequently, the best growth and product yields possible,” added Dr. Brunstein.

Successful preliminary results have been obtained by the GMLSD, both in generating and assembling cannabis variety genome sequences, and in analyzing cannabis samples to identify the full spectrum of known and novel microbiota associated with those samples. More information on the Company’s Nanopore-based NGS platform is available at https://www.segra-intl.com/genotyping-services/.

About Segra International

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with a vast cannabis business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra is developing industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Forward-looking information

For further information, contact

