04/03/2019 17:00:00

Tanya Dzhibrailova Earns 4th Consecutive Zephyr No. 1 Top Producer Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year running, Tanya Dzhibrailova is Zephyr Real Estate’s No. 1 Top Producer companywide with a dollar volume of nearly $100 million in 2018. She also holds the title of All-Time Top Producer for Zephyr in its entire 40-year history.

Tanya’s track record speaks for itself. Her 5-star Yelp reviews are numerous – 239 and counting - consistently defining her as awesome. From Jonathan Y. just last week: “I truly felt like her only client. She was always one step ahead, responsive, and always made time for us. Tanya is an amazing advocate for her clients and always had our best interest at heart.”

She constantly strives to lead the way in acquiring and maintaining the skills, education certifications, and expertise to excel. These include Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

Tanya is recognized among her peers, her clients and the industry as a leading professional. She is frequently invited to offer her insights at various panels and forums including the Real Estate Mastermind Summit and Inman Connect. She has ranked in the top six of THE THOUSAND, a nationwide listing of top realtors by Real Trends, for several years.

“Tanya continues to show a remarkable affinity and dedication to her clients and to the industry as well,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr. “We are most fortunate to have her as an important part of the Zephyr team.”

Tanya is based at Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached at Tanya@zephyrsf.com or 415.531.6779.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6bc5641-65ce-46a6-b7e3-7211ce33fea1

Contact: Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

