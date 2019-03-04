The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-04 11:12 CET --
The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 04, 2019:
ISIN code
LT0000650046
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB04023C
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB04023C
Payment date
2019-03-06
Redemption date
2023-08-16
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value
100
Coupon rate, %
0,4
Minimum offered yield, %
0,400
Weighted average accepted yield, %
0,419
Maximum accepted yield, %
0,430
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR
73 900 000
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR
2 500 000
Distributed by par value, EUR
35 000 000,00
Turnover, EUR
35 048 371,95
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.