04/03/2019 10:12:16

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-04 11:12 CET --

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 04, 2019:

 

ISIN code

LT0000650046

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB04023C

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB04023C

Payment date

2019-03-06

Redemption date

2023-08-16

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value

100

Coupon rate, %

0,4

Minimum offered yield, %

0,400

Weighted average accepted yield, %

0,419

Maximum accepted yield, %

0,430

Total volume of competitive bids, EUR

73 900 000

Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR

2 500 000

Distributed by par value, EUR

35 000 000,00

Turnover, EUR

35 048 371,95

 

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

 

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

 

