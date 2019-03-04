The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 04, 2019:

ISIN code LT0000650046 A competitive orderbook LTGCB04023C A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04023C Payment date 2019-03-06 Redemption date 2023-08-16 Currency of issue EUR Nominal value 100 Coupon rate, % 0,4 Minimum offered yield, % 0,400 Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,419 Maximum accepted yield, % 0,430 Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 73 900 000 Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 Distributed by par value, EUR 35 000 000,00 Turnover, EUR 35 048 371,95

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

