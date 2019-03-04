04/03/2019 17:16:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 4

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 4 March 2019 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £1 billion share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 14 December 2017.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 117,000 Shares

Date of transaction:       04 March 2019

Average price paid per Share:    2074.2839 pence

Lowest price paid per Share:      2057.0000 pence

Highest price paid per Share:     2094.0000 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 472,431,681 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 26,794,031 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 472,431,681 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830316/Ashtead_Buyback_Detailed_Transactions_040319.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Related content
01 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
28 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
27 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:16 E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Mar E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
28 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
27 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
26 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
25 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
22 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
21 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
20 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Feb E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Ashtead Group PLC ORD 10.. 2,070.23 1.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

17:38
Attis Industries Looks to Expand Production and Add Approximately $160M in Revenues with Recent Acquisition
17:35
UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Introduces New Fully-Online Health Care Analytics Specialized Studies Program
17:34
Centering Healthcare Institute to Award Continuing Medical Education Credits
17:29
Transaction in Own Shares
17:27
MERGER ALERT – LABL and ONCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
17:24
Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C)
17:16
Transaction in Own Shares
17:15
Lightbend CTO and co-founder Jonas Bonér Hosts QCon London Microservices Track

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 17:55:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-04 18:55:03 - 2019-03-04 17:55:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY