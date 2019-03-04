04/03/2019 17:29:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 4

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number

47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The “Company”)

4 March 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the share repurchase programme as announced by the Company on 5 December 2018. 

Date of purchase4 March 2019
Number of Shares purchased29,025 shares
Highest price paid per share$14.4000
Lowest price paid per share$14.4000
Average price paid per share$14.4000

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 46,421,760 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

  • 30,947,840 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase and cancelation, the total number of Shares in issue is 77,369,600. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not intend to hold any shares in treasury.

 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
17:13
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
11:40
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
02 Mar
 
Nedenfor er en Wall Street Journal artikel (oversat) som beskriver at Swebank har måtte skifte audit..
7
02 Mar
E:DBK
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vil købe en aktiepost på mindst 5 % i Deutsche Bank.    Dette kan s..
7
28 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at kende ham så virker han mere på mig som en svindler som benytter meget tvivlsomme metoder de..
7
27 Feb
FING-B
Tror ikke rigtig på at vi nogensinde kommer i 15-16 stykker igen. Ingen tvivl om at bøtten er vendt,..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

17:38
MERGER ALERT –MRT, NUBK, and ELLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
17:38
Attis Industries Looks to Expand Production and Add Approximately $160M in Revenues with Recent Acquisition
17:35
UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Introduces New Fully-Online Health Care Analytics Specialized Studies Program
17:34
Centering Healthcare Institute to Award Continuing Medical Education Credits
17:29
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C)
17:16
Transaction in Own Shares
17:15
Lightbend CTO and co-founder Jonas Bonér Hosts QCon London Microservices Track

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 March 2019 17:54:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-04 18:54:33 - 2019-03-04 17:54:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY