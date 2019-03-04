04/03/2019 10:14:00

Transparency Report

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Report

PR Newswire

London, March 4

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

04 March 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 January 2019.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tony Sharpe

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736

