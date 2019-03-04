Trex® Voted Top Brand By Trade Professionals And Consumers

WINCHESTER, Va., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pros have spoken. Trex® has been named the most preferred decking brand among trade professionals, according to the recent PRODUCTS Brand Use Survey. The world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing outranked all other composite brands and pressure-treated lumber.

Reinforcing Trex as the undisputed decking leader, the results of the PRODUCTS survey put Trex decking well ahead of the competition. Nearly one third (31 percent) of survey respondents named Trex as the decking brand they most prefer – far surpassing the closest competitor. Trex also beat out wood by a significant margin with traditional pressure-treated decking material favored by only 18.3 percent of respondents.

“This survey is a strong indicator of how the market is trending,” noted Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “More and more homeowners are opting for the premium aesthetics and low-maintenance ease of composite decking over wood. We’re proud to have earned a reputation as the go-to brand not only in the composite category but across the entire decking industry.”

Conducted in collaboration with Builder Partnerships, the 2019 PRODUCTS Brand Use Study evaluated input from more than 300 builders, remodelers, designers and architects in the residential construction industry. Highlights of the study are published in the Winter 2019 issue of PRODUCTS.

Consumers Agree

Trex doesn’t just rank number one among professional builders and industry experts, but with consumers, too. For the fifth consecutive year, Trex has been honored with a “Best of Houzz” Design Award. This distinction, determined by engagement with the brand by the more than 40 million unique monthly users that comprise the Houzz community, reinforces Trex as a valuable source of inspiration and quality for passionate home enthusiasts.

“It thrills us to know that our Trex images and content have resonated so strongly with the Houzz community,” added Adkins. “Our aim is to make it easy for homeowners to realize their outdoor living dreams. For many, that process starts on Houzz. With the help of this inspirational platform, we look forward to engaging and empowering homeowners for decades to come.”

Launched in 2009, Houzz connects millions of homeowners to resources, including architects, designers, builders and product manufacturers to help inspire and design their home projects. The Best of Houzz awards are given annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. All of this year’s winners receive a “Best of Houzz 2019” badge on their profiles, which signifies their commitment to excellence and popularity among the Houzz community.

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, low-maintenance decking and outdoor living products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

