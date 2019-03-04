04/03/2019 22:30:00

YY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or the “Company”), a leading live streaming social media platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 28.0% to RMB4,640.9 million (US$675.0 million) from RMB3,626.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

  • Net income attributable to YY was RMB684.0 million (US$99.5 million), compared to RMB740.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY1 was RMB836.2 million (US$121.6 million), compared to RMB932.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 36.0% to RMB15,763.6 million (US$2,292.7 million) from RMB11,594.8 million in 2017.

  • Net income attributable to YY was RMB1,642.0 million (US$238.8 million), compared to RMB2,493.2 million in 2017.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY increased by 18.4% to RMB3,196.4 million (US$464.9 million) from RMB2,699.4 million in 2017.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer of YY, stated, “We are delighted to conclude 2018 with solid fourth quarter performances from both YY Live and Huya. Our strong growth momentum was driven by the healthy expansion of our loyal and highly-engaged live streaming community, evidenced by the number of mobile live streaming monthly active users increasing by 18.1% to 90.4 million and the number of live streaming paying users increasing by 36.6% to 8.9 million year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, our initial foray into the global market has generated encouraging results in 2018. HAGO, a casual-game-oriented social networking platform that is currently available in 33 countries and regions worldwide with 20.9 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, Hago consistently topped the charts as the most popular application on both App Store and Google Play in its primary markets, namely Indonesia and Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2018. As we continue to enrich and diversify our live streaming content, we have also consistently upgraded our AI algorithms to more accurately match content to our users. Building on the successful growth of our domestic ecosystem, we will continue to execute our globalization strategy as a potential driver for our long-term growth going forward.”

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “We once again recorded solid financial results in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our total net revenues increased by 28.0% year-over-year to RMB4,640.9 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. The increase in net revenues was driven by the strong growth of our live streaming revenues, which increased by 30.4% year-over-year to RMB4,391.4 million. We continue to invest in content enrichment, technology enhancements, and global expansion. We are confident that our strategies to upgrade our content offerings and AI technologies, buttressed by our increasing global footprint, will continue to yield sustainable growth and increase our market share in the global live streaming industry.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues increased by 28.0% to RMB4,640.9 million (US$675.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB3,626.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues. Live streaming revenues increased by 30.4% to RMB4,391.4 million (US$638.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB3,368.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Other revenues2 decreased by 3.3% to RMB249.5 million (US$36.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB258.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 37.2% to RMB3,013.1 million (US$438.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB2,196.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs to RMB2,556.5 million (US$371.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB1,828.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs paid to performers, guilds and content providers was in line with the increase in live streaming revenues for both YY Live and Huya segments, respectively. In addition, bandwidth costs increased to RMB246.5 million (US$35.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB181.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily reflecting continued user base expansion and live streaming quality improvements.

Gross profit increased by 13.8% to RMB1,627.9 million (US$236.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB1,429.9 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Gross margin was 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 39.4% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs. The decrease in gross margin was attributable to the impact caused by the relatively low gross margin of the Huya segment as its contribution to net revenues increased significantly year-over-year.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were RMB931.2 million (US$135.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB652.9 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to our increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in both China and the overseas market.

Operating income was RMB718.6 million (US$104.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB821.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Operating margin was 15.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 22.7% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses and the decrease in gross margin.

Non-GAAP operating income3 was RMB888.5 million (US$129.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB1,034.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin4 was 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 28.5% in the corresponding period of 2017.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to YY Inc. was RMB684.0 million (US$99.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB740.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Net margin was 14.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 20.4% in the corresponding period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. was RMB836.2 million (US$121.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB932.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP net margin5 was 18.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 25.7% in the corresponding period of 2017.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS6 was RMB10.54 (US$1.53) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB11.53 in the corresponding period of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS7 was RMB12.86 (US$1.87) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB14.51 in the corresponding period of 2017.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB6,004.2 million (US$873.3 million) and short-term deposits of RMB7,327.0 million (US$1,065.7 million). For the fourth quarter of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB2,123.8 million (US$308.9 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a total of 1,269.9 million common shares, or the equivalent of 63.5 million ADSs, outstanding.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

For the full year of 2018, net revenues increased by 36.0% to RMB15,763.6 million (US$2,292.7 million) from RMB11,594.8 million in 2017, primarily driven by a 39.4% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues.

Net income attributable to YY Inc. for the full year of 2018 was RMB1,642.0 million (US$238.8 million), compared to RMB2,493.2 million in 2017. Net margin for the full year of 2018 was 10.4%, compared to 21.5% in 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. for the full year of 2018 increased by 18.4% to RMB3,196.4 (US$464.9 million) from RMB2,699.4 million in 2017. Non-GAAP net margin for the full year of 2018 was 20.3%, compared to 23.3% in 2017.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB25.38 (US$3.69) in 2018, compared to RMB41.33 in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2018 increased by 9.7% to RMB49.05 (US$7.13) from RMB44.72 in 2017.

For the full year of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB4,464.8 million (US$649.4 million).

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB4.01 billion and RMB4.16 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 23.4% to 28.0%, without giving effect to the acquisition of Bigo Inc. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Developments

The Company recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Shanghai Chuangsi Enterprise development Co., Ltd.(“Shanghai Chuangsi”). Shanghai Chuangsi owns 9377 Games, one of the leading game platforms in China. Under the agreement, the Company will obtain 30% equity interest of Shanghai Chuangsi by injecting its online game business into Shanghai Chuangsi. As a result, the financial results of YY’s online games business, which contributed to less than 3% of YY segment’s total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018, will no longer be consolidated upon the completion of the transaction. Currently, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 am Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:+1-845-675-0438
International:+65-6713-5440
China Domestic:400-1200-654
Hong Kong:+852-3018-6776
Conference ID:#8476342
 
The replay will be accessible through March 12, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:
 
United States:+1-646-254-3697
International:+61-2-9003-4211
Conference ID: #8476342

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yy.com/.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2018 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About YY Inc.

YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a leading live streaming social media platform in China. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

YY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com

____________________________

1 Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB152.2 million (US22.1 million) and RMB191.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

2 Starting from the first quarter of 2018, the Company re-classified its revenues from online games, revenues from memberships, and other revenues (which mainly represent revenues from the Company’s online advertising revenues) to the category “other revenues” in order to better reflect the Company’s continued strategic shift towards its live streaming business.

3 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

4 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

5 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

December

 

December

 

December

 

 

31,

 

31,

 

31,

 

2017 

 

2018

 

2018

 RMB RMB US$

Assets

     

Current assets

     
Cash and cash equivalents2,617,432 6,004,231 873,279
Short-term deposits6,000,104 7,326,996 1,065,667
Restricted short-term deposits1,000,000 - -
Short-term investments124,550 979,053 142,397
Accounts receivable, net153,944 198,428 28,860
Inventory315 - -
Amounts due from related parties11,190 193,559 28,152
Financing receivables, net- 768,343 111,751
Prepayments and other current assets221,939 1,019,019 148,210
      

Total current assets

10,129,474 16,489,629 2,398,316
      

Non-current assets

     
Long-term deposits- 1,000,000 145,444
Deferred tax assets113,017 70,834 10,302
Investments1,153,019 4,591,524 667,809
Property and equipment, net1,016,998 1,296,319 188,542
Land use rights, net1,832,739 1,784,639 259,565
Intangible assets, net37,481 74,685 10,862
Goodwill11,716 11,763 1,711
Amounts due from related parties20,000 - -
Financing receivables, net- 224,793 32,695
Other non-current assets144,275 223,859 32,559
      

Total non-current assets

4,329,245 9,278,416 1,349,489
      

Total assets

14,458,719 25,768,045 3,747,805
      

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

     

Current liabilities

     
Convertible bonds- 6,863 998
Accounts payable76,351 114,589 16,666
Deferred revenue758,044 951,616 138,407
Advances from customers80,406 101,690 14,790
Income taxes payable146,298 235,561 34,261
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities1,465,963 2,414,371 351,156
Amounts due to related parties30,502 28,336 4,121
Short-term loans588,235 - -
      

Total current liabilities

3,145,799 3,853,026 560,399
      

Non-current liabilities

     
Convertible bonds6,536 - -
Deferred revenue57,718 91,710 13,339
Deferred tax liabilities10,810 27,505 4,000
      

Total non-current liabilities

75,064 119,215 17,339
      

Total liabilities

3,220,863 3,972,241 577,738
      

 

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

December

 

 

December

 

December

 

31,

 

 

31,

 

 

31,

 

2017

 

2018

 

2018

 RMB RMB US$
      

Mezzanine equity

524,997 418,673 60,893
      

Shareholders’ equity

     
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 945,245,908 and 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively)57 59 9
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 317,982,976 and  288,182,976  shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively)23 21 3
Additional paid-in capital5,339,844 11,168,866 1,624,444
Statutory reserves62,718 101,725 14,795
Retained earnings(1)5,218,110 6,913,469 1,005,522
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(1)(9,597) 336,152 48,891
      

Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

10,611,155 18,520,292 2,693,664
      
Non-controlling interests101,704 2,856,839 415,510
      

Total shareholders’ equity

10,712,859 21,377,131 3,109,174
      

Total liabilities,

mezzanine equity and

     

shareholders’ equity

14,458,719 25,768,045 3,747,805
      

(1)  On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-1, “Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments”. After the adoption of this new guidance, the Company measures long-term investments other than equity method investments at fair value through earnings. For those investments without readily determinable fair values, the Company elects to record these investments at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes. Changes in the basis of these investments are reported in current earnings. Following the adoption of this guidance, accumulated fair value gain, amounting to RMB87.8 million, was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.

 

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December

  

September

 

  

December

  

December

  

December

 

  

December

 

  

December

 
 

 

31

,

  

30,

  

 

31,

  

 

31,

 

31,

  

31,

  

31,

 
 

2017

  

2018

  

2018

  

2018

 

2017

  

2018

  

2018

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
         

Net revenues

(1)

        
Live streaming3,368,520  3,894,548  4,391,418  638,705  10,670,954  14,877,667  2,163,867 
Others258,018  205,924  249,506  36,289  923,838  885,890  128,847 
         

Total net revenues

3,626,538  4,100,472  4,640,924  674,994  11,594,792  15,763,557  2,292,714 
         
Cost of revenues(2)(2,196,649 (2,674,502 (3,013,063 (438,232 (7,026,402 (10,017,134 (1,456,932
         

Gross profit

1,429,889  1,425,970  1,627,861  236,762  4,568,390  5,746,423  835,782 
         

Operating expenses

(2)

        
Research and development expenses(282,827) (314,128) (332,513) (48,362) (781,886) (1,192,052) (173,377)
Sales and marketing expenses(148,765) (343,839) (323,689) (47,079) (691,281) (1,149,316) (167,161)
General and administrative expenses(218,766) (206,738) (274,979) (39,994) (544,641) (883,225) (128,460)
Goodwill impairment(2,527)   -  -  (2,527) -  - 
         

Total operating expenses

(652,885) (864,705) (931,181) (135,435) (2,020,335) (3,224,593) (468,998)
         
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries-  -  -  -  37,989  -  - 
Other income44,534  49,640  21,924  3,189  113,187  117,860  17,142 
         

Operating income

821,538  610,905  718,604  104,516  2,699,231  2,639,690  383,926 
         
Interest expense(3,744) (4,910) (139) (20) (32,122) (8,616) (1,253)
Interest income and investment income74,531  141,110  123,401  17,948  180,384  485,552  70,621 
Foreign currency exchange losses, net(351) (3,072) (1,338) (195) (2,176) (514) (75)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments-  -  2,179  317  45,861  16,178  2,353 
Gain on fair value change of investments-  31,670  26,138  3,802  -  1,689,404  245,714 
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  -  -  -  -  (2,285,223) (332,372)
Other non-operating expenses-  -  -  -  -  (2,000) (291)
         

Income before income tax expenses

891,974  775,703  868,845  126,368  2,891,178  2,534,471  368,623 
         
Income tax expenses(151,523) (74,929) (107,114) (15,579) (415,811) (477,707) (69,480)
         

Income before share of income

 

(loss)

 

in equity method investments, net of income taxes

740,451  700,774  761,731  110,789  2,475,367  2,056,764  299,143 
         
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes17,557  (19,957 (19,281 (2,804 33,024  58,933  8,571 
         

Net Income

758,008  680,817  742,450  107,985  2,508,391  2,115,697  307,714 
         
Less: Net income (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders17,602  30,127  53,827  7,829  15,156  -20,151  -2,931 
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares-  -  4,606  670  -  4,606  670 
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders-  -  -  -  -  489,284  71,163 
         

Net income attributable to YY Inc.

740,406  650,690  684,017  99,486  2,493,235  1,641,958  238,812 
                     

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December

31,

 

September

30,

 

December

31,

 

December

31,

 

December

31,

 

December

31,

 

December

31,

 

 
 

2017

 

 2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2018

 
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
               
               

Net income per ADS

              
—Basic11.63 10.12 10.64 1.55 42.03 25.64 3.73 
—Diluted11.53 10.01 10.54 1.53 41.33 25.38 3.69 
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income  per ADS              
—Basic63,686,056 64,301,796 64,307,569 64,307,569 59,323,007 64,042,390 64,042,390 
—Diluted64,224,006 64,829,757 64,609,000 64,609,000 60,831,887 64,704,470 64,704,470 

(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" using the modified retrospective method applied to those contracts which were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Based on the Company’s assessment, the adoption of ASC 606 did not have any material impact on the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve

Months Ended

 

December

31

,

201

7

 

September

 30,

201

8

 

December

31

,

201

8

 

December

31

,

201

8

 

December

 31,

2017

 

December

31,

2018

 

December

31,

2018

 
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
               
Cost of revenues36,549 16,022  14,650  2,131 42,759  74,339  10,812 
Research and development expenses106,501 52,752   50,042  7,278 122,348  225,173  32,750 
Sales and marketing expenses3,679 290  1,158  168 4,417  5,723  832 
General and administrative expenses61,731 92,340  88,909  12,931 88,137  342,790  49,857 
               

 

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December

  

September

  

December

  

December

 

  

December

   

December

 

  

December

 

 
 

31,

 

 

30,

 

 

31,

 

 

31,

 

 

 31,

 

 

 

31,

 

 

31,

 
 

 2017

 

 

 2018

 

 

 2018

  

2018

  

2017

   

2018

  

2018

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB   RMB  US$ 
         
Operating income821,538  610,905  718,604  104,516  2,699,231   2,639,690  383,926 
Share-based compensation expenses208,460  161,404  154,759  22,508  257,661   648,025  94,251 
Impairment of goodwill and investments4,113  1,900  15,099  2,196  45,732   35,348  5,141 
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary-  -  -  -  (37,989)  -  - 
                      

Non-GAAP operating income

1,034,111  774,209  888,462  129,220  2,964,635   3,323,063  483,318 
 
Net income758,008  680,817  742,450  107,985  2,508,391   2,115,697  307,714 
Share-based compensation expenses208,460  161,404  154,759  22,508  257,661   648,025  94,251 
Impairment of goodwill and investments4,113  1,900  15,099  2,196  45,732   35,348  5,141 
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary-  -  -  -  (37,989)   -    -  
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal  of investments-  -  (2,179) (317) (45,861)  (16,178) (2,353)
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments(20,555) 3,428  (1,089) (158) (20,555)  (1,711,509) (248,929)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  -  -  -  -   2,285,223  332,372 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments-  1,014  21,479  3,124  9,263   97,560  14,190 
                      

Non-GAAP net income

950,026  848,563  930,519  135,338  2,716,642   3,454,166  502,386 
 
Net income attributable to YY Inc.740,406  650,690  684,017  99,486  2,493,235   1,641,958  238,812 
Share-based compensation expenses208,460  161,404  154,759  22,508  257,661   648,025  94,251 
Impairment of goodwill and investments4,113  1,900  15,099  2,196  45,732   35,348  5,141 
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary-  -  -  -  (37,989)  -  - 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal  of investments-  -  (2,179) (317) (45,861)  (16,178) (2,353)
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments(20,555) 3,428  (1,089) (158) (20,555)  (1,711,509) (248,929)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  -  -  -  -   2,285,223  332,372 
Deemed dividend to subsidiary's Series A preferred shareholders-  -  -  -  -   489,284  71,163 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments-  1,014  21,479  3,124  9,263   97,560  14,190 
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders(367) (31,449) (35,843) (5,213) (2,045)  (273,356) (39,758)
         

Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc.

932,057  786,987  836,243  121,626  2,699,441   3,196,355  464,889 
                      

Non-GAAP net income per ADS

                     
—Basic14.64  12.24  13  1.89  45.5   49.91  7.26 
—Diluted14.51  12.07  12.86  1.87  44.72   49.05  7.13 
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP  net income per ADS        
—Basic63,686,056  64,301,796  64,307,569  64,307,569  59,323,007   64,042,390  64,042,390 
—Diluted64,224,006  64,829,757  64,609,000  64,609,000  60,831,887   64,704,470  64,704,470 
                      

 

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2018

     
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
     

Net revenues

    
Live streaming2,949,636  1,441,782  4,391,418  638,705 
Others186,359  63,147  249,506  36,289 
     

Total net revenues

3,135,995  1,504,929  4,640,924  674,994 
     
Cost of revenues(1)(1,746,771) (1,266,292) (3,013,063) (438,232)
     

Gross profit

 

1,389,224  238,637  1,627,861  236,762 

Operating expenses

(1)

    
Research and development expenses(253,408) (79,105) (332,513) (48,362)
Sales and marketing expenses(263,806) (59,883) (323,689) (47,079)
General and administrative expenses(182,726) (92,253) (274,979) (39,994)
     

Total operating expenses

(699,940) (231,241) (931,181) (135,435)
     
Other income10,800  11,124  21,924  3,189 
     

Operating income

700,084  18,520  718,604  104,516 
     
Interest expenses(139) -  (139) (20)
Interest income and investment income70,698  52,703  123,401  17,948 
Gain on disposal of an equity investment2,179  -  2,179  317 
Foreign currency exchange losses, net(1,291) (47) (1,338) (195)
Gain on fair value change of investments26,138  -  26,138  3,802 
     

Income before income tax expenses

797,669  71,176  868,845  126,368 
     
Income tax (expenses) benefits(138,961) 31,847  (107,114) (15,579)
     

Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

658,708  103,023  761,731  110,789 
     
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes(15,837) (3,444) (19,281) (2,804)
     

Net income

 

642,871  99,579  742,450  107,985 
     
 (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
     
 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2018

     
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
     
Cost of revenues10,988  3,662  14,650  2,131 
Research and development expenses38,643  11,399  50,042  7,278 
Sales and marketing expenses551  607  1,158  168 
General and administrative expenses40,582  48,327  88,909  12,931 
            

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2018

  
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
            
Operating income700,084  18,520  718,604  104,516 
Share-based compensation expense90,764  63,995  154,759  22,508 
Impairment of goodwill and investments 15,099   -   15,099  2,196 
            

Non-GAAP operating income

805,947  82,515  888,462  129,220 
            
Net income 642,871  99,579  742,450  107,985 
Share-based compensation expenses90,764  63,995  154,759  22,508 
Impairment of goodwill and investments15,099  -  15,099  2,196 
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments(4,422) 3,333  (1,089) (158)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments(2,179) -  (2,179) (317)
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments21,479  -  21,479  3,124 
            

Non-GAAP net income

763,612  166,907  930,519  135,338 
            

 

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2018

      
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Elimination

(1)

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
      

Net revenues

     
Live streaming2,678,081  1,216,467  -  3,894,548  567,057 
Others145,894  60,130  (100) 205,924  29,983 
      

Total net revenues

2,823,975  1,276,597  (100) 4,100,472  597,040 
      
Cost of revenues(2)(1,591,645) (1,082,857) -  (2,674,502) (389,415)
      

Gross profit

 

1,232,330  193,740  (100) 1,425,970  207,625 

Operating expenses

(2)

     
Research and development expenses(239,503) (74,625) -  (314,128) (45,738)
Sales and marketing expenses(282,237) (61,702) 100  (343,839) (50,064)
General and administrative expenses(135,537) (71,201) -  (206,738) (30,102)
      

Total operating expenses

(657,277) (207,528) 100  (864,705) (125,904)
      
Other income38,568  11,072  -  49,640  7,228 
      

Operating income (loss)

613,621  (2,716) -  610,905  88,949 
      
Interest expenses(4,910) -  -  (4,910) (715)
Interest income and investment income90,292  50,818  -  141,110  20,546 
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain,  net(3,170) 98  -  (3,072) (447)
Gain on fair value change of investments31,670  -  -  31,670  4,611 
      

Income before income tax expenses

727,503  48,200  -  775,703  112,944 
      
Income tax (expenses) benefits(83,491) 8,562  -  (74,929) (10,910)
      

Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

644,012  56,762  -  700,774  102,034 
      
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes(19,967) 10  -  (19,957) (2,906)
      

Net income

624,045  56,772  -  680,817  99,128 
      

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from advertising services among YY Live and Huya segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

  
 

Three Months Ended

 

 September 30, 2018

         
 

YY

Live

 

Huya

 

Total

 

Total

 
 RMB RMB RMB US$ 
         
Cost of revenues12,120 3,902 16,022 2,333 
Research and development expenses  41,139 11,613  52,752 7,681 
Sales and marketing expenses215 75 290 42 
General and administrative expenses43,701 48,639 92,340 13,445 
         

 

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2018

  
 

YY Live

 

Huya

 

Total

 

Total

 
 RMB RMB RMB US$ 
         
Operating income (loss)613,621 (2,716610,905 88,949 
Share-based compensation expense97,175 64,229 161,404 23,501 
Impairment of goodwill and investments 1,900 - 1,900 277 
         

Non-GAAP operating income

712,696 61,513 774,209 112,727 
         
Net income 624,045 56,772 680,817 99,128 
Share-based compensation expenses97,175 64,229 161,404 23,501 
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 1,900 277 
Loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments3,428 - 3,428 499 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments1,014 - 1,014 148 
         

Non-GAAP net income

727,562 121,001 848,563 123,553 
         

 

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2017

  
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
     

Net revenues

    
Live streaming2,675,812  692,708  3,368,520  517,732 
Others209,707  48,311  258,018  39,657 
     

Total net revenues

2,885,519  741,019  3,626,538  557,389 
     
Cost of revenues(1)(1,563,735) (632,914) (2,196,649) (337,619)
     

Gross profit

 

1,321,784  108,105  1,429,889  219,770 

Operating expenses

(1)

    
Research and development expenses(239,103) (43,724) (282,827) (43,470)
Sales and marketing expenses(119,181) (29,584) (148,765) (22,865)
General and administrative expenses(182,164) (36,602) (218,766) (33,624)
Goodwill impairment(2,527) -  (2,527) (388)
     

Total operating expenses

(542,975) (109,910) (652,885) (100,347)
     
Other income44,534  -  44,534  6,845 
     

Operating income (loss)

823,343  (1,805) 821,538  126,268 
     
Interest expenses(3,744) -  (3,744) (575)
Interest income and investment income67,597  6,934  74,531  11,455 
Foreign currency exchange losses, net(351) -  (351) (54)
     

Income before income tax expenses

886,845  5,129  891,974  137,094 
     
Income tax expenses(151,523) -  (151,523) (23,289)
     

Income before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes

735,322  5,129  740,451  113,805 
     
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes17,708  (151) 17,557  2,698 
     

Net Income

(2)

753,030  4,978  758,008  116,503 
     

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2017

     
 

YY Live

Huya

Total

Total

 RMBRMB  RMB  US$
     
Cost of revenues36,32022936,5495,617
Research and development expenses104,5691,932106,50116,369
Sales and marketing expenses3,1455343,679565
General and administrative expenses40,95820,77361,7319,488

(2) Starting from the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reviews the financial performance of the operating segments up to the net income of each segment. Segment information for comparative periods has been revised to be presented on the same basis as the three months ended December 31, 2017 

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2017

  
 

YY Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
     
Operating income (loss)823,343  (1,805) 821,538  126,268 
Share-based compensation expenses184,992  23,468  208,460  32,039 
Impairment of goodwill and investments4,113  -  4,113  632 
     

Non-GAAP operating income

1,012,448  21,663  1,034,111  158,939 
     
Net income753,030  4,978  758,008  116,503 
Share-based compensation expenses184,992  23,468  208,460  32,039 
Impairment of goodwill and investments4,113  -  4,113  632 
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments(20,555) -  (20,555) (3,159)
     

Non-GAAP net income

921,580  28,446  950,026  146,015 

