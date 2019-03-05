Access Completes 13 Acquisitions with Major Expansion into Canada in 2018

WOBURN, Mass., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access completed 13 acquisitions with significant expansion into Canada in 2018, the largest number of acquisitions completed in one year in its 15-year history. Creating a business foundation for further expansion, the 13 acquisitions include 29 locations in Canada as well as businesses in Washington, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Tennessee and Missouri. Access now has 130 locations in North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America, making it the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) company in the world.

Access, a growth-oriented company, has completed more than 130 acquisitions since its founding in 2004. To better accommodate the growing business, Access moved its headquarters across the country from Livermore, Calif. to Woburn, Mass. during 2018. The addition of the 13 acquisitions last year increased Access’ total headcount to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

In 2018, Access completed several key Canadian acquisitions, providing clients in Canada with a complete suite of information management solutions. Access today serves most major markets across Canada including: Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, St. John and St. John’s. This network of locations provides a strong national footprint across Canada, and coupled with Access’ U.S. locations, allows Access to serve the information management needs of businesses of all sizes across North America.

“These acquisitions in Canada were a huge step in our company’s growth, providing our Canadian clients with a complete suite of information management solutions,” said John Chendo, President of Access. “To add to our stellar year in 2018, we also expanded our existing U.S. footprint by acquiring nine companies spanning eight different markets, putting us one step closer to realizing our mission of advancing how the world manages information with the very best service.”

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records management industry. The Access team has built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program coupled with a focus on driving organic growth and adding new capabilities through offerings such as CartaHR, a cloud based employee document management solution that helps HR teams focus on their people, not on paperwork.

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, and secure destruction services. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

