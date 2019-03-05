ADM Tronics CEO Andre’ DiMino Interviewed on The Big Biz Show

Northvale, NJ, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announced that ADMT Chief Executive Officer, Andre’ DiMino, was featured on “The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio program.

The interview can be seen at admtronics.com/investor-relations/videos/

The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues and other topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is available to 144 million households with a potential reach of 372 million people on TV and online. It’s also broadcast on 150 radio stations in the U.S. and 175 other countries.

Interview Highlights:

· Discussion of ADMT’s R&D activities and pipeline of medical technologies under development

· Current development efforts on the Aurex®3 non-invasive tinnitus therapy device

· Review of the Alvio® Respiratory Therapy and Sonotron® Pain Therapy technologies in development

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website: admtronics.com

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

