05/03/2019 07:01:43

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 5, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,810,900 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from February 25, 2019 up to and including March 1, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.74 per share for a total consideration of €41.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 9,180,700 common shares for a total consideration of €209 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
29
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
11
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
10
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
10
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Webcastet i sin helhed har jeg netop oversat til dansk (incl. spørgsmålene) med hjælp fra nettet.   ..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
4
Nosto Expands Its AI-Powered Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion & Beauty Retail
5
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes

Latest news

07:16
Net Asset Value(s)
07:01
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07:00
KVH Surpasses 9,000 VSAT Systems Shipped for Global Connectivity
06:30
Nidec Announces In-Wheel Motor Prototype for Electric Vehicles
06:01
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
06:01
MDxHealth : SelectMDx® Liquid Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer Included in the 2019 Italian Society of Urology Guidelines
05:01
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
03:01
Nokia wins Indosat Ooredoo's IP/MPLS network upgrade in Indonesia
02:46
HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 08:00:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-05 09:00:47 - 2019-03-05 08:00:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY