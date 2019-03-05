Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 5, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,810,900 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from February 25, 2019 up to and including March 1, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.74 per share for a total consideration of €41.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 9,180,700 common shares for a total consideration of €209 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

