Alcide Named ‘Breakout’ Cloud Security of 2019 InfoSec Awards at RSA

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide, a cloud-native security leader and the first to provide a Microservices Firewall that secures microservices deployments with one policy engine for Dev, Sec and Ops, today announced it has been named by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) winner of the Breakout Cloud Security 2019 InfoSec Award at RSA.

“Isn’t it time to stop cloud security breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat? Alcide was recognized as a Breakout Cloud Security company by our magazine because they are an innovator in cloud security that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the next generation of exploiters,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO, Cyber Defense Media Group which is in its 7th year of publishing Cyber Defense Magazine and running these independent and prestigious awards.

“We are honored to be recognized by the 2019 InfoSec awards as a Breakout Cloud Security company,” said Ranny Nachmias, CEO of Alcide. “In an increasingly distributed and complex service-centric world driven by DevOps and Kubernetes technologies, security requires a fundamentally different approach, which is what we have sought to deliver by providing continuous security with one unified policy enforcement engine that addresses the security risks from code to production. We are thrilled Miliesfsky and his cybersecurity expert team of independent judges have chosen to recognize us this year.”

This award win comes on the heels of a recent platform release that empowers DevSecOps teams to continuously secure and protect their multi-cluster Kubernetes and Istio deployments while unifying different clusters into a single security incident stream. The company also enhanced its machine-learning, behavioral-based anomaly detection by complementing its unified security policies with advanced network attack detection and insider threats.

Winners were published on the InfoSec Awards site and announced to the community. A full list of 2019 InfoSec winners can be found at https://cyberdefenseawards.com/infosec-awards-winners-2019/.

About Alcide

Alcide is a cloud-native security leader empowering DevSecOps teams to continuously secure and protect their growing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments. By automatically discovering, managing and enforcing security policies across deployments, Alcide’s Microservices Firewall for K8s and Istio enables unified code-to-production enforcement of security policies spanning networks and workloads. This enables the smooth operation of business apps while protecting cloud deployments from malicious attacks. More at https://www.alcide.io/.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

