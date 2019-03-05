American Marketing Association’s Atlanta Chapter Announces the 2019 Amy Awards Finalists

ATLANTA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Marketing Association Atlanta chapter names more than 60 finalists for the 2019 Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards. The AMY Awards recognize companies and individuals who’ve crafted creative campaigns and innovative strategies to achieve results. Winners receive an AMY Award Red Pencil symbolizing the creative process of every professional marketer.
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, AMY Award Red Pencils will be presented to 19 winners across different categories – from event marketing to social media and digital advertising. Additionally, one person will be named “Marketer of the Year” for outstanding marketing achievement. See below for a full list of this year’s nominees.
More than 90 companies and individuals responded to the 2019 Call for Entries – a record number of submissions tallied by AMA Atlanta.
The 62nd AMY Awards will be held at The Fairmont on 1429 Fairmont Avenue in Atlanta. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, please visit www.amyawardsatl.com.
ATLANTA MARKETER OF THE YEAR
Danica Kombol
EVENT MARKETING
TNT Claws S-1 Claws Up Tour
Iris Worldwide-Bentley Motors at Monterey Car Week 2018
Jackson Spalding #Delta Ready for Takeoff Uniform Launch
CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT
Turner-Final Space S 1 Cards with Gary
Emory Healthcare Why Winship Testimonial
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Jackson Spalding-Primrose Helps Moms #LetGuiltGo
22squared-The Home Depot Built-in Pins
Phase 3 Marketing & Communications-Back Yard Burgers-Winter Campaign
DIGITAL ADVERTISING (ONLINE, WEBSITE SPONSORSHIP ECT.)
Everywhere Agency-Off-The-Grid GoodSaver@GameSaver@
Nebo Agency-Less Drama, More News with Local Now and Nebo
Emory Healthcare-Winship at Emory Native Articles
EMAIL MARKETING
BrightWave-SiteOne Website Launch Email Campaign
Emory Healthcare-Emory Healthcare Veterans Program Email Campaign
B2B-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Veristor-Keynotes and Cocktails-an ABM & Traditional campaign pilot
Nebo Agency-Kwalu Doubles Healthcare Furniture Sales 2018
Modo Modo Agency-Carrier Midea Ductless Market Launch
PRINT ADVERTISING (NEWSPAPERS, MAGAZINES, OTHER)
Rheem Manufacturing-Triton Launch Campaign
Jackson Spalding-IFC’s Vermin of Mass Destruction
High Museum of Art-Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Tickets on Sale
LEAD GENERATION/eCOMM
WestRock-WestRock Website Redesign
Turner-Conan Funko Partnership
Launch-Oklahoma Joe’s commerce Site
WEBSITE/WEB CREATIVE
Nebo agency Bringing New Growth to Cator Woolford Gardens
Jackson Spalding-Driving Awareness for FlexDrive
Marsden Marketing-Southwire SWIFT Series
BROADCAST ADVERTISING (TV, RADIO)
StrawberryFrog-SunTrust Olympics Campaign
Turner-I Am The Night
Emory Healthcare-Emory Healthcare Veterans Program-Radio Segment with Actor Clark Gregg
B2B VISUAL/BRAND IDENTITY
Modo Modo Agency-ORBATL Partnership Brand Launch
Brown Bag Marketing-Zumora
Phase 3 Marketing & Communications-Royal Food Service-Brand Development
B2C-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Turner-The Alienist S1
StrawberryFrog-SunTrust Olympics Campaign
Turner The Last O.G S1
B2C VISUAL/BRAND IDENTITY
The Honey Baked Ham Company-After 60 year, the company refreshed its brand identity
Nebo-Helping the Cator Woolford Gardens Blossom with a New Brand Identity
Jackson Spalding-Nod Hill Brewery Crafts an Identity
NON-PROFIT MARKETING
Jackson Spalding-Our House Wheels4Wall Fundraiser
United Way of Greater Atlanta- Women United Advancement Initiative
Brunner-Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Diversity & Recruitment Campaign
PAID SEARCH/PPC
Swarm Agency-Swarm and Aaron’s Increase Paid Search Orders 35% and Expanded Reach by 9 %
Nebo Agency-Nebo & Brookdale’s Data-Driven Account Restructure
Captivate-Current Pixel Paid Search Optimization
ATLANTA RISING STAR AWARD
Amber Fawlkes-BrightWave
SEO SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
AIS Media -AIS Media’s SEO Program Helps THRIVE Secure New High PR
Captivate-Current Pixel Organic SEO Program
Nebo Agency-Nebo Helps Pave the Path to Success for Belgard Commercial
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Vivian Lowe-Launch
Damon Borozny-Nebo Agency
“RETRO ATLANTA” CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Veristor-Dine & Dash-leveraging direct mail and ABM for a retro event
Piedmont Healthcare-Piedmont Clinic 2018 Summit Conference: Continuum: Evolving as One
Launch-Salesforce-Direct Mail (let your brand shine through,)
About AMA Atlanta
AMA Atlanta is the premier source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. At almost 800 members strong, we are the largest marketing organization in the city and the third largest AMA chapter nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA organization.
Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.
For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at AMAAtlanta.org
CONTACT:
Mark Harmon
404-858-6668
mharmon@meltatl.com
