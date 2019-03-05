American Marketing Association’s Atlanta Chapter Announces the 2019 Amy Awards Finalists

ATLANTA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Marketing Association Atlanta chapter names more than 60 finalists for the 2019 Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards. The AMY Awards recognize companies and individuals who’ve crafted creative campaigns and innovative strategies to achieve results. Winners receive an AMY Award Red Pencil symbolizing the creative process of every professional marketer.

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, AMY Award Red Pencils will be presented to 19 winners across different categories – from event marketing to social media and digital advertising. Additionally, one person will be named “Marketer of the Year” for outstanding marketing achievement. See below for a full list of this year’s nominees.

More than 90 companies and individuals responded to the 2019 Call for Entries – a record number of submissions tallied by AMA Atlanta.

The 62nd AMY Awards will be held at The Fairmont on 1429 Fairmont Avenue in Atlanta. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, please visit www.amyawardsatl.com .

ATLANTA MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Danica Kombol

EVENT MARKETING

TNT Claws S-1 Claws Up Tour

Iris Worldwide-Bentley Motors at Monterey Car Week 2018

Jackson Spalding #Delta Ready for Takeoff Uniform Launch

CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT

Turner-Final Space S 1 Cards with Gary

Emory Healthcare Why Winship Testimonial

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Jackson Spalding-Primrose Helps Moms #LetGuiltGo

22squared-The Home Depot Built-in Pins

Phase 3 Marketing & Communications-Back Yard Burgers-Winter Campaign

DIGITAL ADVERTISING (ONLINE, WEBSITE SPONSORSHIP ECT.)

Everywhere Agency-Off-The-Grid GoodSaver@GameSaver@

Nebo Agency-Less Drama, More News with Local Now and Nebo

Emory Healthcare-Winship at Emory Native Articles

EMAIL MARKETING

BrightWave-SiteOne Website Launch Email Campaign

Emory Healthcare-Emory Healthcare Veterans Program Email Campaign

B2B-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Veristor-Keynotes and Cocktails-an ABM & Traditional campaign pilot

Nebo Agency-Kwalu Doubles Healthcare Furniture Sales 2018

Modo Modo Agency-Carrier Midea Ductless Market Launch

PRINT ADVERTISING (NEWSPAPERS, MAGAZINES, OTHER)

Rheem Manufacturing-Triton Launch Campaign

Jackson Spalding-IFC’s Vermin of Mass Destruction

High Museum of Art-Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Tickets on Sale

LEAD GENERATION/eCOMM

WestRock-WestRock Website Redesign

Turner-Conan Funko Partnership

Launch-Oklahoma Joe’s commerce Site

WEBSITE/WEB CREATIVE

Nebo agency Bringing New Growth to Cator Woolford Gardens

Jackson Spalding-Driving Awareness for FlexDrive

Marsden Marketing-Southwire SWIFT Series

BROADCAST ADVERTISING (TV, RADIO)

StrawberryFrog-SunTrust Olympics Campaign

Turner-I Am The Night

Emory Healthcare-Emory Healthcare Veterans Program-Radio Segment with Actor Clark Gregg

B2B VISUAL/BRAND IDENTITY

Modo Modo Agency-ORBATL Partnership Brand Launch

Brown Bag Marketing-Zumora

Phase 3 Marketing & Communications-Royal Food Service-Brand Development

B2C-INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Turner-The Alienist S1

StrawberryFrog-SunTrust Olympics Campaign

Turner The Last O.G S1

B2C VISUAL/BRAND IDENTITY

The Honey Baked Ham Company-After 60 year, the company refreshed its brand identity

Nebo-Helping the Cator Woolford Gardens Blossom with a New Brand Identity

Jackson Spalding-Nod Hill Brewery Crafts an Identity

NON-PROFIT MARKETING

Jackson Spalding-Our House Wheels4Wall Fundraiser

United Way of Greater Atlanta- Women United Advancement Initiative

Brunner-Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Diversity & Recruitment Campaign

PAID SEARCH/PPC

Swarm Agency-Swarm and Aaron’s Increase Paid Search Orders 35% and Expanded Reach by 9 %

Nebo Agency-Nebo & Brookdale’s Data-Driven Account Restructure

Captivate-Current Pixel Paid Search Optimization

ATLANTA RISING STAR AWARD

Amber Fawlkes-BrightWave

SEO SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION

AIS Media -AIS Media’s SEO Program Helps THRIVE Secure New High PR

Captivate-Current Pixel Organic SEO Program

Nebo Agency-Nebo Helps Pave the Path to Success for Belgard Commercial

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Vivian Lowe-Launch

Damon Borozny-Nebo Agency

“RETRO ATLANTA” CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Veristor-Dine & Dash-leveraging direct mail and ABM for a retro event

Piedmont Healthcare-Piedmont Clinic 2018 Summit Conference: Continuum: Evolving as One

Launch-Salesforce-Direct Mail (let your brand shine through,)

