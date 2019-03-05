05/03/2019 21:05:00

Aravive Announces Participation at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

HOUSTON, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming investor conference:

Event: Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, March 11, 2019, 4:30 PM ET

Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.aravive.com.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies that target important survival pathways for cancer. Aravive’s lead candidate, AVB-S6-500, is a novel, high-affinity, soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL. AXL receptor signaling plays an important role in multiple types of malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. Aravive has initiated the phase 1b portion of a phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 combined with standard of care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, and intends to expand development into additional oncology and fibrotic indications. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

